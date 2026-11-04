After Nayanthara, Sreeleela joins Rajinikanth's Dharman, marks first collaboration with superstar

Actor Sreeleela has added another major film to her bank. The actor has joined the cast of Rajinikanth-starrer Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for films such as Oh My Kadavule and Dragon. The announcement marks Sreeleela's first collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Sreeleela joins Dharman cast

Sreeleela joins cast of Rajinikanth-starrer Dharman.

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Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, made the announcement on Wednesday, welcoming Sreeleela to the film's cast. The production house shared a video featuring the actor and wrote, "She's got the spark. She's got the pataka. Welcoming the gorgeous Sreeleela to Dharman."

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{{^usCountry}} The makers have not yet revealed details about Sreeleela's character in the film. About Dharman {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers have not yet revealed details about Sreeleela's character in the film. About Dharman {{/usCountry}}

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Dharman, previously referred to as Thalaivar 173, is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film also features Nayanthara, Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu, among others. It marks Ashwath's first collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth plays a doctor in the film, as revealed in the first-look poster released by the makers. The poster shows the actor with blood on his hands, hinting at a character with shades of grey. His character has been described as a "Ketta Paiyan", which translates to a bad guy.

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The film is produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International in association with R Mahendran's Turmeric Media. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommi. Stunt choreography is by the duo Anbariv, and Pradeep E Ragav is the editor.

Rajinikanth and Sreeleela's upcoming films

Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu in key roles. Rajinikanth also has KHxRK in the pipeline, which will reunite him with Kamal Haasan on screen after 47 years. The film is directed by Nelson.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela was last seen in a lead role in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, co-starring Pawan Kalyan. She has the action drama OM: Chapter 1 in the pipeline, starring Dhanush. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film also features Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles.

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She is also set to star in Dare Devil, alongside Ajith Kumar, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Additionally, Sreeleela is set to make her Hindi film debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in filmmaker Anurag Basu's upcoming film.