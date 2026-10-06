Aishwarya Lekshmi says she's at peace a year after quitting social media: ‘Better place in life’

Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi is busy promoting her recent Netflix series #Love with producer Soundarya Rajinikanth and co-star Arjun Das. It has been a little more than a year since she decided to quit social media in September 2025. Addressing it on The Puja Talwar Show on YouTube, the actor stated that she is so much more at peace now than she was when she was posting online. She did, however, acknowledge the perks actors have for staying on social media.

Aishwarya Lekshmi at peace after quitting social media

Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has garnered attention ever since she debuted with 2017’s Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, not just for her acting chops but also her beautiful wardrobe.

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Aishwarya was asked how she has felt since she quit social media a year ago and she replied, “It’s falling in place. I am happy with my life as it is right now. So much at peace than I was while I was on social media. I do see the things that were the reason why I made the decision to get out of social media still prevail in certain quantities. But at least I’m not there always watching it, getting affected by things like that. I am generally in a better place in life.”

Later, she acknowledged its perks saying, “For a lot of creators, right now the power is with them. I read something recently where they said, now, you can’t say that the industry didn’t choose you. Now you also have a way to showcase your talent or to build yourself in a way that you cannot be noticed. In Kerala, recently one of the highest-grossing films, Vaazha 2, which was led by a most popular influencer. Hashir is his name, and people love him. Obviously, I do see that side. But, it’s personally I was just done with it.”

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When Aishwarya Lekshmi quit social media

{{^usCountry}} Aishwarya wrote that for a long time, she ‘subscribed’ to the idea that social media was needed for her career as an actor when she quit in September 2025. “For the longest time, I subscribed to the idea that social media is much needed to keep me in the game. I thought it necessary to move with the times, especially considering the nature of the industry we are in,” she wrote, adding, “Somehow, something that was told would cater to us have reverse-UNO-ed and made me cater to it. It has successfully distracted me from what my work and research should be. It has taken away every original thought from me, affected my vocabulary and language, and made every other simpler pleasure joyless.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aishwarya wrote that for a long time, she ‘subscribed’ to the idea that social media was needed for her career as an actor when she quit in September 2025. “For the longest time, I subscribed to the idea that social media is much needed to keep me in the game. I thought it necessary to move with the times, especially considering the nature of the industry we are in,” she wrote, adding, “Somehow, something that was told would cater to us have reverse-UNO-ed and made me cater to it. It has successfully distracted me from what my work and research should be. It has taken away every original thought from me, affected my vocabulary and language, and made every other simpler pleasure joyless.” {{/usCountry}}

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Aishwarya starred in Gatta Kusthi 2 and Aasha this year. #Love is streaming on Netflix, and she will soon star in SYG - Sambarala Yeti Gattu in Telugu.