Ajith condemns Pahalgam terrorist attack, expresses grief: ‘I pray we learn to empathise with one another’

Actor Ajith has condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and offered prayers for the families of the victims. Speaking with news agency ANI, Ajith expressed hope that such incidents would not recur. He also urged people to learn to empathise with one another. The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists, in the scenic Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. (Also Read | Padma Awards 2025: Ajith Kumar receives award from President Droupadi Murmu) Ajith spoke about the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Ajith expresses grief for victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack

Ajith hopes that such incidents don't happen. He said, "My heart goes out to all the families, and I hope and pray that such things don't happen. I'm sure the government is doing the best that they can. Let's just keep our fingers crossed and pray that somewhere over a period of time, we all learn to empathise with one another and then keep all our differences aside and live as a peaceful society."

Ajith salutes armed forces

The actor also paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces, who work tirelessly to protect the nation. "I met a lot of people from the armed forces today (Monday). I want to let them all know that we salute them for their sacrifices. They work very hard so that we are able to sleep peacefully. My heart goes out to them, and I wish them and their families a beautiful life. They're working so tirelessly to safeguard our borders, and I think at least in their honour we should, within our country, learn to respect each other and respect every religion, every caste and let's not fight at least within ourselves in India. Let us be one peaceful society," added Ajith.

About Pahalgam terrorist attack

The attack in Pahalgam took place on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.