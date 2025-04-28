Padma Awards 2025: Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar, Arijit Singh, Shekhar Kapur receive award from President Droupadi Murmu

On Monday, the Padma Awards 2025 took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Celebrities like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar, Sekhar Kapur, Arijit Singh and Ricky Kej received their awards from President Droupadi Murmu. Pankaj Udhas was honoured posthumously. Ajith Kumar receiving his Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu.

Celebrities who received Padma Awards in 2025

Indian celebrities from across the country attended the ceremony to receive their Padma awards. Nandamuri Balakrishna dressed in traditional Andhra Pradesh clothing to receive his Padma Bhushan, while Ajith Kumar came dressed in a suit for the same honour. Shekhar Kapur and Shobhana also received a Padma Bhushan, while Pankaj Udhas’ wife accepted the award in his honour.

The Padma Shri was awarded to Arijit Singh and Ricky Kej. The award ceremony was streamed live on YouTube. Several others in the field of sports, medicine, business, and other fields also received awards on Monday.

Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur about the Padma honour

When the awards were announced in January, Ajith issued a statement that read, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgment of my contributions to our nation.”

Shekhar had posted on X (formerly Twitter), “What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan. Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are.”