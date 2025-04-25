Ajith Kumar watches CSK vs SRH match in Chepauk stadium with wife and son, Sivakarthikeyan joins them too. See pic

Actor Ajith Kumar stole the show at the Chepauk Stadium as he was spotted attending the CSK vs SRH match on Friday evening. The actor is basking in the success of his latest release Good Bad Ugly, which performed very well in theatres globally. Ajith was present with son Advaik, who sat on his lap. (Also read: 'Couple goals': Ajith Kumar feeds cake to wife Shalini in cute video as they celebrate 25 years of togetherness. Watch) Ajith Kumar with Sivakarthiyan during the IPL match on Friday evening.

Ajith watches IPL match with family

Several pictures from the match coverage, which had Ajith watching the tournament intently was shared on X (Formerly Twitter). Ajith looked dapper in a black shirt, and in one picture he was seen with his wife Shalini and son Advaik. Their son sat on Ajith's lap as the whole family concentrated on the match and see MS Dhoni in action.

A few moments later, actor Sivakarthikeyan was also seen in the same strand, seated right beside Ajith. Both stars bonded over cricket and were seen chatting in between.

More details

Ajith celebrated 25 years of marriage with his wife Shalini on April 24. Shalini took to Instagram and shared a video from their 25th wedding anniversary celebration. The couple indulged in a simple cake-cutting ceremony and were seen feeding cake to each other in the sweet video.

Ajith began dating Shalini during the shoot of Saran’s Amarkalam in 1999. The two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in April 2000 in Chennai. They welcomed their daughter in 2008 and their son in 2015.

Ajith’s latest release was the action-comedy Good Bad Ugly, which was directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film follows a retired gangster who returns to his violent ways after his son is wrongfully convicted. Alongside Ajith, the film features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in key roles. It emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, earning ₹227 crore worldwide.