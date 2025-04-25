'Couple goals': Ajith Kumar feeds cake to wife Shalini in cute video as they celebrate 25 years of togetherness. Watch

Actor Ajith Kumar celebrated 25 years of marriage with his wife Shalini on April 24. The couple delighted fans with an adorable video offering a glimpse into their intimate celebration. Keeping things low-key yet heartfelt, the duo once again set major couple goals for the internet. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar kisses wife Shalini; thanks her for ‘letting him race’ at 24H Dubai 2025. Watch) Ajith Kumar's cute celebration with wife Shalini on 25th wedding anniversary melts fans.

Shalini and Ajith's cute wedding anniversary celebration

On Thursday, Shalini took to Instagram and shared a video from their 25th wedding anniversary celebration. The couple indulged in a simple cake-cutting ceremony and were seen feeding cake to each other in the sweet video. While Ajith looked charming in a clean-shaven look, wearing a blue shirt and black trousers, Shalini opted for a long blue A-line kurta paired with matching leggings. Sharing the video, Shalini added sparkle and red heart emojis in the caption.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the adorable clip. One comment read, “You both are the reason I still believe in the magic of true love.” Another said, “You guys are couple goals.” A third wrote, “25 years & still giving us butterflies! Happy anniversary to Thala & Shalini ma’am — the OG fairytale couple.” One fan added, “My man is just setting the standards every year,” while another said, “Best, cutest video of the day!”

Ajith and Shalini's relationship

Ajith began dating Shalini during the shoot of Saran’s Amarkalam in 1999. He proposed to her in June the same year, and the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in April 2000 in Chennai. They welcomed their daughter in 2008 and their son in 2015. Recently, after Ajith secured two wins at the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race, a video of the actor celebrating with a passionate kiss with his wife went viral, leaving fans swooning over their chemistry.

Ajith Kumar’s recent work

Ajith’s latest release, the action-comedy Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, opened to a mixed response from both audiences and critics. The film follows a retired gangster who returns to his violent ways after his son is wrongfully convicted. Alongside Ajith, the film features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in key roles. It emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, earning ₹227 crore worldwide.