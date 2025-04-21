Fans cheer for Ajith Kumar as he finishes 2nd at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Watch

Actor Ajith Kumar continues to make waves both on and off screen. Apart from acting, his passion for racing is well-documented and he has also represented the country in many motorsports events. Now, the actor has made India proud by clinching second place at the prestigious Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. Ajith Kumar and team wins second spot at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit. (Twitter)

The crowd swelled as Ajith won

Ajith's racing team took to social media and shared the news of his historic win. They shared a video of Ajith and the team standing on the podium while holding the national flag, winning the hearts of his loyal fans. They screamed and waved as Ajith and his team were congratulated by other winners at the podium.

Along with the video, the post by the team read, "The crowd swells, and so does the love! People of Belgium form a beeline to meet their idol!In cinema and sports, #AK continues to spread positivity wherever he goes! A true global icon."

'A proud moment for Indian motorsport"

Ajith, who had gone through couple of crashes during practice session in Spain, was applauded by friends from the industry and fans alike.

His Good Bad Ugly director Adhik Ravichandran congratulated the actor and marvelled his perseverance on the track. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted, “A proud moment for Indian motorsport #AjithKumar sir and his team secure a remarkable P2 podium finish at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. A testament to passion, precision, and perseverance on the global racing stage.”

Actor's long time associate and manager Suresh Chandra could not contain his excitement and shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). He also shared pictures of the star prepping to precision just before the big race.

Fans react

Fans swarmed social media with praise and best wishes for the star. One user on X wrote, “Proud moment to all Indians (fire emoji)” whole another chimed in and said, “Congrats #AK sir & team on securing the P2 podium at the iconic Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium (red heart emoji). A proud moment for Indian motorsport!” Another user commented, “Goosebumps! The love for #AjithKumar knows no borders! A true icon… ✨Proud moment for all fans! 🔥🏁🇧🇪 #AKRacing #GlobalStar”. Another user wrote, “I don't what he have if he try something he definitely achieved... Wow continuously AK racing 🏎️ achieving medals (sic).”