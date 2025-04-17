Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 8: Ajith Kumar film shows no sign of slowing down, collects 118 crore

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 8: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly is turning out to be a steady player at the box office even after a week since release. The action comedy entertainer has held its own despite new releases, and has gone on to do good business at the box office. As per the latest box office update on Sacnilk.com, the film collected ₹ 118.27 crore at the box office. (Also read: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly producers say they have NOC as Ilaiyaraaja demands ₹5 crore compensation in legal notice) Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 8: Ajith Kumar plays the lead role in the gangster drama.

Good Bad Ugly box office update

The box office report states that Good Bad Ugly minted ₹4.42 crore on the eighth day of its release, as per early estimates. The film has shown a great momentum at the box office even on weekdays, which is rare. Good Bad Ugly was billed as a pan-India entertainer upon release, and had a great opening day haul at ₹29.25 crore. Combining the figures since release, the film has minted ₹118.27 crore so far. It will be interesting to see how the film fares in the upcoming days, and whether it can manage to cross the ₹ 150 crore mark domestically.

Good Bad Ugly has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 by bringing in above ₹180 crore worldwide.

About the film

Good Bad Ugly tells the story of a retired gangster named Red Dragon, aka AK, played by Ajith. He’s in jail but maintains a facade with his son, Vihaan, to please his wife, Ramya, played by Trisha. Even though he does his best to leave behind his criminal past, it catches up with him when his son’s safety is threatened. How he solves his family’s issues forms the story.

“Good Bad Ugly sees an in-form Ajith Kumar returning to the kind of massy, commercial entertainer that his fans have been craving. Director Adhik Ravichandran crafts a story rooted in the classic gangster-gone-clean trope—not unfamiliar to Tamil cinema—but reinvents it with a stylish, swagger-filled presentation that pays tribute to Ajith’s iconic screen persona.,” read an excerpt from the HT review.