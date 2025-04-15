Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly producers say they have NOC as Ilaiyaraaja demands 5 crore compensation in legal notice

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja has sent a legal notice to the producers of Adhik Ravichandran’s recently released Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly. He demanded ₹5 crore compensation for using his songs without permission. But the producers tell Hindustan Times they took a no objection certificate (NOC) from the music labels before using the songs. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar's ‘sambavam’ is now highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025) Ilaiyaraaja claims his songs were used on Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly without his permission.

Good Bad Ugly producers say they had NOC

Producer Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, who produced the film with People’s Media Factory, remains firm in his stance while talking to HT that they did nothing wrong while using Ilaiyaraaja’s songs in Good Bad Ugly. “We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book,” he says.

Ilaiyaraaj’s legal notice to producers

Ilaiyaraaja complained in the notice that Otha Rubayum Tharen from Nattupura Pattu, Ilamai Idho Idho from Sakalakala Vallavan and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi from Vikram were used in Good Bad Ugly without his permission or consent.

A part of his notice sourced by News18 reads, “Such actions constitute unauthorized use, appropriation and a clear infringement of our Client’s copyright and moral rights. You may also please take note that he has never accorded any permission or consent, either express or implied, for using/altering/distorting/changing the form of the of the musical work that has been used in the cinematograph Good Bad Ugly.”

Ilaiyaraaja also demanded a written apology and a compensation of ₹5 crore compensation, demanding that they stop using his songs in the film immediately. “Remove the altered versions of the songs Otha Rubayum Tharen from the Tamil movie Nattupura Pattu, the song Ilamai Idho Idho from the Tamil movie Sakalakala Vallavan and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi from the Tamil movie Vikram and all platforms where they are published or performed; Tender an unconditional apology,” the notice stated.

Good Bad Ugly has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 by bringing in ₹171.50 crore worldwide. Ilaiyaraaja has been fighting for music rights, recently sending legal notices to the makers of Manjummel Boys and Coolie.