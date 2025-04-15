Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly producers say they have NOC as Ilaiyaraaja demands 5 crore compensation in legal notice

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 15, 2025 07:19 PM IST

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to the producers of Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan.

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja has sent a legal notice to the producers of Adhik Ravichandran’s recently released Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly. He demanded 5 crore compensation for using his songs without permission. But the producers tell Hindustan Times they took a no objection certificate (NOC) from the music labels before using the songs. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar's ‘sambavam’ is now highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025)

Ilaiyaraaja claims his songs were used on Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly without his permission.
Ilaiyaraaja claims his songs were used on Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly without his permission.

Good Bad Ugly producers say they had NOC

Producer Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, who produced the film with People’s Media Factory, remains firm in his stance while talking to HT that they did nothing wrong while using Ilaiyaraaja’s songs in Good Bad Ugly. “We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book,” he says.

Ilaiyaraaj’s legal notice to producers

Ilaiyaraaja complained in the notice that Otha Rubayum Tharen from Nattupura Pattu, Ilamai Idho Idho from Sakalakala Vallavan and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi from Vikram were used in Good Bad Ugly without his permission or consent.

A part of his notice sourced by News18 reads, “Such actions constitute unauthorized use, appropriation and a clear infringement of our Client’s copyright and moral rights. You may also please take note that he has never accorded any permission or consent, either express or implied, for using/altering/distorting/changing the form of the of the musical work that has been used in the cinematograph Good Bad Ugly.”

Ilaiyaraaja also demanded a written apology and a compensation of 5 crore compensation, demanding that they stop using his songs in the film immediately. “Remove the altered versions of the songs Otha Rubayum Tharen from the Tamil movie Nattupura Pattu, the song Ilamai Idho Idho from the Tamil movie Sakalakala Vallavan and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi from the Tamil movie Vikram and all platforms where they are published or performed; Tender an unconditional apology,” the notice stated.

Good Bad Ugly has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 by bringing in 171.50 crore worldwide. Ilaiyaraaja has been fighting for music rights, recently sending legal notices to the makers of Manjummel Boys and Coolie.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly producers say they have NOC as Ilaiyaraaja demands 5 crore compensation in legal notice
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On