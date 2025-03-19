Ilaiyaraaja is a trailblazer in every sense: PM Modi meets ‘musical titan’, praises him. See pics

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Taking to their respective X (formerly Twitter) accounts, they shared pictures and praised each other. PM Modi lauded the music maestro for his much-celebrated Symphony performance in London recently. (Also Read | Rajinikanth extends best wishes to Ilaiyaraaja ahead of Symphony debut in London) Ilaiyaraaja met PM Modi recently in Delhi.

Ilaiyaraaja meets PM Modi, pens note

In the post shared by Ilaiyaraaja, he was seen shaking hands with the PM and having a conversation. He captioned the post, "A memorable meeting with Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. We spoke about many things, including my Symphony Valiant. Humbled by his appreciation and support."

PM Modi calls Ilaiyaraaja a ‘musical titan, trailblazer’

PM Modi shared more pictures with the acclaimed music composer. "Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Thiru Ilaiyaraaja Ji, a musical titan whose genius has a monumental impact on our music and culture. He is a trailblazer in every sense, and he made history yet again by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago," he wrote.

"This performance was accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This momentous feat marks yet another chapter in his unparalleled musical journey—one that continues to redefine excellence on a global scale. @ilaiyaraaja," concluded his note.

Ilaiyaraaja on his London event

Upon his return from London on March 10, Ilaiyaraaja received a warm welcome at Chennai Airport by a host of political and cultural figures. Speaking to the media, IIlaiyaraaja thanked his supporters, especially his fans in London. "Thanks to everyone. You all sent me off with smiling faces, which made the event hugely successful. The love I received from the fans during the Symphony was overwhelming. Every moment there was filled with appreciation from the audience," he had said.

More about Ilaiyaraaja

Ilaiyaraaja, widely regarded as one of the greatest music composers in India, is renowned for his work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. His illustrious career spans over four decades, during which he composed music for more than a thousand films, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.

Some of his most iconic songs include Machana Pathingala from Annakili (1975), Metti Oli Kaatrodu from Metti (1980), Thenpaandi Cheemayile from Nayagan (1987), Janani Janani from Thaai Moogambhigai (1982), and Uravugal Thodarkathai from Aval Appadithan (1978).