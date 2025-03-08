Rajinikanth extends best wishes to Ilaiyaraaja ahead of Symphony debut in London

Iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja will be performing as part of the Debut-Symphony Number-1 Valiant full orchestra performance programme in London on March 8, 2025. Ahead of the performance, superstar Rajinikanth congratulated him with a heartfelt post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. (Also read: Rajinikanth's team issues statement after his fan suggests egging Vijay; degrades him: ‘Cinema is meant to unite people’) Rajinikanth has sent wishes to the maestro ahead of his performance.

What Rajinikanth said

In a note on X, Rajinikanth said in Tamil, "The hands that played the harmonium in Pannaiapuram are today creating a symphony in London. Sami, you’ve brought pride to India itself! Congratulations."

Karthi and Sivakarthikeyan also send wishes

Apart from Rajinikanth, actor Karthi also congratulated the composer and wrote in his X account, “Dear @ilaiyaraaja sir, Our hearts are always with you and your music that is timeless and definitely cosmic. Congratulations sir for the release of Symphony No 1 - Valiant. The world can now relish your music which has enthralled millions of us across generations. Our world is richer because of your music sir and am looking forward to greeting you in person.”

Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan met the composer in person a few days ago to wish him for the performance. He wrote in a post, “Sir, meeting you and conveying my wishes in person was a moment I will always cherish. Valiant Symphony is a historic milestone and you continue to make us all proud as the first from Asia to achieve this. Wishing you grand success, sir.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin told PTI that he met the top music composer and greeted him and Ilayarajaa also showed him the valiant symphony music notes.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2024 films Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan. He is now shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, which features an ensemble cast and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, a sequel to the 2023 hit.