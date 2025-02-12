Rajinikanth's team issues statement after his fan suggests egging Vijay; degrades him: ‘Cinema is meant to unite people’

Rajinikanth team issues statement

The statement reportedly emphasises that Rajinikanth does not endorse or support any negative statements made on his fellow actors. A portion of the statement reads, “These remarks are entirely unacceptable and go against the principles true Rajinikanth fans uphold. The repeated sharing of such harmful content only fosters division and animosity. Media and social networks should take responsibility and refrain from perpetuating such incidents.” The statement also claimed that ‘cinema is meant to unite people, not divide them’, urging fans to treat others respectfully and not with hostility.

What happened

The website reported that tensions escalated between Rajinikanth and Vijay’s fans after a person who claimed to be Rajinikanth’s fan suggested egging Vijay and made a derogatory comment about him. It led to backlash because this isn’t the first time the two fan clubs have duked it out online. Through the years, Rajinikanth has addressed Vijay with respect only during public events, but their fans seem to have a different idea. The actor’s statement called for calm between the two fan groups, but time will tell if they pay heed.

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2024 films Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan. He is now shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, which features an ensemble cast and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, a sequel to the 2023 hit. Vijay is stepping into politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. His final film before he contests the elections has been titled Jana Nayagan. H Vinoth is directing it. He was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time.