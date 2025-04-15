Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar's ‘sambavam’ is now highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025
Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 5: Adhik Ravichandran's Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer beat Dragon to achieve this feat.
Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 5: Within a week of its release, Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly has emerged on top as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. According to Sacnilk, the film has brought in ₹171.50 crore by Monday. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar film enters ₹100 crore club in India)
Good Bad Ugly becomes highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025
Good Bad Ugly was marketed as a ‘sambavam’ (event) since before its release on April 10, and it looks like the film is living up to that promise so far. The trade website reports that the film collected ₹101.30 crore net and ₹119.35 crore gross in India in five days of release.
It brought in ₹52.15 crore overseas, taking its total to ₹171.50 crore worldwide. This makes it the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, having beaten Dragon’s ₹150.52 crore lifetime collection. Good Bad Ugly now trails behind Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which collected ₹183 crore in 15 days.
As for on the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025, Good Bad Ugly also has Game Changer ( ₹186.25 crore), Sankranthiki Vasthunam ( ₹255.2 crore), L2 Empuraan ( ₹264 crore), and Chhaava ( ₹806.45 crore) to contend with. It remains to be seen when Good Bad Ugly crosses the ₹200 crore mark.
About Good Bad Ugly
Adhik’s fan service film Good Bad Ugly references numerous pop-culture icons like John Wick and The Professor from Money Heist to Vijay’s old films like Ghilli. It tells the story of a gangster called Red Dragon, aka AK (Ajith), who atones for his sins so he can be with his wife Ramya (Trisha) and their son again. However, things take a turn for the worse when he’s forced to tap into his dark side to save his family.
