Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar film close to making 100 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 14, 2025 10:24 PM IST

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 5: Adhik Ravichandran's April 10 release stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. 

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 5: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer is close to making 100 crore at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected around 17 crore net in India on Monday. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishna film almost beats Dragon in 1st weekend)

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar plays the lead role in the gangster drama.
Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar plays the lead role in the gangster drama.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection

The trade website reports that Good Bad Ugly collected an estimated 17 crore net in India on Monday, taking its total to 100 crore net. The film had a shaky start when it opened to 29.25 crore but saw a 48% dip on Friday and brought in 15 crore.

The film’s collections, however, perked up in the weekend, bringing in 19.75 crore and 22.30 crore on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, the film showed a slight dip but managed to hold steady on the weekday. As for its worldwide collections, Good Bad Ugly is set to takeover Dragon soon as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

About Good Bad Ugly

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly also stars Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram apart from Ajith and Trisha. The film received mixed reviews upon release which caused a dip in collections but manage to steady itself over the weekend. It was criticised for over-the-top fan service though Ajith’s fans seemed happy with it.

Good Bad Ugly tells the story of a gangster called Red Dragon, aka AK, played by Ajith who atones for his sins and surrenders to police upon the insistence of his wife Ramya, played by Trisha. However, things take a turn for the worse when their son’s life is threatened and AK goes back to his old ways to save his family.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
