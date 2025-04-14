Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishna film almost beats Dragon in 1st weekend

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 4: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly released in theatres on April 10 to mixed reviews. Despite that, the film did well on its first weekend and is close to crossing the ₹150 crore mark worldwide, according to Sacnilk. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar film continues strong run; mints ₹84 crore in first weekend) Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar plays a gangster called Red Dragon in the film.

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office

The trade website reported that Good Bad Ugly collected ₹86 crore net and ₹101.30 crore gross in India by its first weekend. Adding to that the overseas collection of ₹47.20 crore, the total comes to ₹148.50 crore in four days. Now, the film is the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

The film is expected to perform well on Monday also and is on its way to beating Dragon’s ₹150.52 crore lifetime collection. This will make it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. It has already beaten the collections of Ajith and Trisha’s previous film, Vidaamuyarchi, which made ₹135.65 crore in its lifetime. It remains to be seen if it continues performing well this week.

About Good Bad Ugly

Adhik’s Good Bad Ugly stars Ajith, Trisha, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. While the film was criticised for its overload of fan service, it looks like fans are happy with it.

The film tells the story of a gangster called Red Dragon, aka AK (Ajith), who surrenders to the authorities upon his wife Ramya’s (Trisha) insistence. She wants to lead an honest life, and this is his way of atoning for his past. However, he’s forced to tap into his ugly side when their son Vihaan’s (Karthikeya) life is threatened.