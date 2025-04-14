Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishna film almost beats Dragon in 1st weekend

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 14, 2025 05:53 PM IST

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 4: Adhik Ravichandran's film had a shaky start but a good first weekend. Here's how it fared.

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 4: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly released in theatres on April 10 to mixed reviews. Despite that, the film did well on its first weekend and is close to crossing the 150 crore mark worldwide, according to Sacnilk. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar film continues strong run; mints 84 crore in first weekend)

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar plays a gangster called Red Dragon in the film.
Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar plays a gangster called Red Dragon in the film.

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office

The trade website reported that Good Bad Ugly collected 86 crore net and 101.30 crore gross in India by its first weekend. Adding to that the overseas collection of 47.20 crore, the total comes to 148.50 crore in four days. Now, the film is the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

The film is expected to perform well on Monday also and is on its way to beating Dragon’s 150.52 crore lifetime collection. This will make it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. It has already beaten the collections of Ajith and Trisha’s previous film, Vidaamuyarchi, which made 135.65 crore in its lifetime. It remains to be seen if it continues performing well this week.

About Good Bad Ugly

Adhik’s Good Bad Ugly stars Ajith, Trisha, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. While the film was criticised for its overload of fan service, it looks like fans are happy with it.

The film tells the story of a gangster called Red Dragon, aka AK (Ajith), who surrenders to the authorities upon his wife Ramya’s (Trisha) insistence. She wants to lead an honest life, and this is his way of atoning for his past. However, he’s forced to tap into his ugly side when their son Vihaan’s (Karthikeya) life is threatened.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishna film almost beats Dragon in 1st weekend
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On