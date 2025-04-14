Vijay and Ajith Kumar's fans beat each other up at Good Bad Ugly screening in Kerala. Here's why

Actors Ajith Kumar and Vijay’s fans recently got into an altercation during a Good Bad Ugly screening in Kerala. An X (formerly Twitter) user posted a video claiming that the fans were beating each other up even as bystanders struggled to intervene and calm them down. (Also Read: Vijay garlands BR Ambedkar statue in Chennai on Ambedkar Jayanti; posts note on ‘social justice, equality’. Watch) An X user posted a video shot at a theatre in Kerala of Ajith Kumar and Vijay fans beating each other up.

Ajith Kumar, Vijay fans beat each other up

A video of a fan fight at Sathya Theatre in Palakkad, Kerala, is making the rounds on social media. In the video, the show is halted, and audience members look in shock as some men begin landing blows on one another. Someone is even pushed down the stairs and beaten badly before others try to intervene.

The X user who posted the video claimed, “I don't know why these illiterate Vijay Fans are coming to Show off in a crowd packed with hardcore Ajith Fans. Again balamana Adi from Thala Fans to a gang of vijay Fans those came to ruin the #GoodBadUgly celebration inside Theatre.” A Thanthi TV report claimed the fight broke out when Vijay's fans chanted TVK slogans during the show.

The history of fan wars between Ajith Kumar, Vijay

For the unversed, the rivalry between Ajith and Vijay’s fans goes back a couple of decades. Ajith has even condoned the behaviour in the past, making it clear that he doesn’t want his fans to fight with Vijay’s fans.

Even recently after he competed in Dubai, he told Gulf News, “My request to fans, watch films, everything is fine. But, Ajith vaazhga, Vijay vaazhga...neenga eppo vaazha poreenga? (Long live Ajith, long live Vijay... when are you going to live your life?”

In a video message to his fans, he also urged that the film industry thrives only when everyone succeeds, asking fans to also concentrate on their lives.

About Good Bad Ugly

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly tells the story of a gangster named Red Dragon who’s forced to return to his criminal ways after his son’s safety is threatened. The film, which was released on April 10, also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Priya Prakash Varrier.