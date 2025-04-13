Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar film blazes through 1st weekend; crosses 80 crore

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 4: Adhik Ravichandran’s latest film, Good Bad Ugly, was released in theatres on April 10 to mixed reviews. According to Sacnilk, the Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer collected ₹84.46 crore net in India by its first weekend. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar film crosses ₹100 crore mark) Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar plays a gangster in the Adhik Ravichandran film.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection

The trade website reported that Good Bad Ugly collected an estimated ₹20.46 crore net in India on its first Sunday, taking the total first-weekend collection to ₹84.46 crore net. The film opened to ₹29.25 crore net collection in India and saw a massive 48.72% on Friday, collecting ₹15 crore.

But things perked up on Saturday with a 31.67% hike, bringing in ₹19.75 crore. And on Sunday, the film performed equally well. As of Saturday, Good Bad Ugly even crossed the ₹100 crore mark, collecting ₹112.50 crore worldwide.

Good Bad Ugly is the third-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. It recently beat Madha Gadha Raja and Veera Dheera Sooran to climb up the ranks. Ajith’s last film, Vidaamuyarchi, and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, which holds the top spot, stand in its way. With Suriya’s Retro releasing in May, it remains to be seen which spot Good Bad Ugly ends up in.

About Good Bad Ugly

Hindustan Times’ review of the film describes it as, “Good Bad Ugly doesn’t try too hard to disguise which camp it falls into—it’s loud, indulgent, and unabashedly tailored to celebrate its star. The film banks heavily on Ajith Kumar’s charisma and larger-than-life screen presence, but beneath the gloss and fan service lies a wafer-thin story stretched across an uneven narrative.” Good Bad Ugly sees Ajith play a gangster called AK, aka Red Dragon, who’s forced to come out of retirement when his son’s life is threatened.