Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar film crosses 100 crore mark

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 3: Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film has brought in ₹114.70 crore worldwide in three days. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar film shows growth on first Saturday, crosses ₹60 crore) Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar headlines the film directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Good Bad Ugly worldwide collection

The trade website reports that Good Bad Ugly made ₹63.60 crore net and ₹74.70 crore gross in India in three days. With an overseas collection of ₹40 crore, the film’s total stands at ₹114.70 crore worldwide. The film did particularly well on Saturday, registering a 61.53% occupancy for the Tamil version in India and showing a 29% hike compared to Friday, which saw a 48.72% dip.

The current collections make Good Bad Ugly the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, having beaten Madha Gaja Raja and Veera Dheera Sooan by the end of its second day. Ajith’s previous film, Vidaamuyarchi, stands in second place with a ₹135.65 crore worldwide collection in its lifetime, and Dragon stands on top with a ₹150.52 crore collection. Good Bad Ugly looks set to beat these two to take the top spot soon.

Good Bad Ugly’s report on Friday made fans doubt if the film would follow Vidaamuyarchi's path and struggle at the box office. But the Saturday report sounds promising, and the film might collect a good amount by the end of its first weekend.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly stars Ajith, Trisha, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram. The film follows the story of a gangster named AK, aka Red Dragon, who returns to his violent ways when his son’s life is threatened. Mythri Movie Makers produces it, and it has music by GV Prakash Kumar.