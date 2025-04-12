Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar film grosses 77 crore; beats Veera Dheera Sooran

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 2: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly was released in theatres on April 10. The film, which was marketed as a ‘sambavam’ (event) has collected ₹77 crore at the box office worldwide, beating Madha Gaja Raja’s lifetime collection and Veera Dheera Sooran’s numbers, according to Sacnilk. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar film drops by 54% after massive opening, moves close to ₹50 crore) Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar plays the lead role in the film.

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection

The trade website reported that Good Bad Ugly collected ₹44.25 crore net and ₹52 crore gross in India. It collected ₹25 crore overseas, taking its total two-day collection to ₹77 crore worldwide. It had made ₹51.40 crore worldwide on opening day but witnessed a massive drop on Friday.

However, Good Bad Ugly is faring better than Ajith’s last film, Vidaamuyarchi, which collected ₹63.45 crore in two days. It remains to be seen if it surpasses the film's ₹135.65 crore lifetime collections. For now, the film beat the lifetime collections of the surprise hit of the year, Vishal’s Madha Gadha Raja, which collected ₹56.15 crore worldwide. Good Bad Ugly also surpassed the collections of Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran, which has collected ₹63.45 crore in 14 days.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly tells the story of a gangster called Red Dragon (Ajith) atoning for his sins after his wife Ramya (Trisha) refuses to let him meet their son Vihaan until he betters his life. But when his past catches up with him, and his son gets kidnapped, he will go to any lengths to save him.

Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “Good Bad Ugly ultimately plays out as a fanboy tribute from Adhik Ravichandran to Ajith Kumar—packed with style, action, and star power, even if it falls short on storytelling.”