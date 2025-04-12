Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar film grosses 77 crore; beats Veera Dheera Sooran

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 12, 2025 04:58 PM IST

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 2: Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film that was released on April 10 stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha. 

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 2: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly was released in theatres on April 10. The film, which was marketed as a ‘sambavam’ (event) has collected 77 crore at the box office worldwide, beating Madha Gaja Raja’s lifetime collection and Veera Dheera Sooran’s numbers, according to Sacnilk. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar film drops by 54% after massive opening, moves close to 50 crore)

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar plays the lead role in the film.
Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar plays the lead role in the film.

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection

The trade website reported that Good Bad Ugly collected 44.25 crore net and 52 crore gross in India. It collected 25 crore overseas, taking its total two-day collection to 77 crore worldwide. It had made 51.40 crore worldwide on opening day but witnessed a massive drop on Friday.

However, Good Bad Ugly is faring better than Ajith’s last film, Vidaamuyarchi, which collected 63.45 crore in two days. It remains to be seen if it surpasses the film's 135.65 crore lifetime collections. For now, the film beat the lifetime collections of the surprise hit of the year, Vishal’s Madha Gadha Raja, which collected 56.15 crore worldwide. Good Bad Ugly also surpassed the collections of Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran, which has collected 63.45 crore in 14 days.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly tells the story of a gangster called Red Dragon (Ajith) atoning for his sins after his wife Ramya (Trisha) refuses to let him meet their son Vihaan until he betters his life. But when his past catches up with him, and his son gets kidnapped, he will go to any lengths to save him.

Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “Good Bad Ugly ultimately plays out as a fanboy tribute from Adhik Ravichandran to Ajith Kumar—packed with style, action, and star power, even if it falls short on storytelling.”

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar film grosses 77 crore; beats Veera Dheera Sooran
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On