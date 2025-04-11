Menu Explore
Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar-starrer sees drop post massive opening, crosses 40 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Apr 11, 2025 10:19 PM IST

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar's latest release had a strong opening day, but saw a sharp decline on its second day.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 2: Superstar Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and finally hit theatres on April 10. The massy entertainer had a crackling start at the box office with a 29.25 crore haul on its first day. However, it seems that the film has not been able to hold on to that momentum on its second day of release. (Also read: Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar rewrites record books with his first 50+ crore opening)

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 2: This Ajith Kumar-starrer has been directed by Adhik Ravichandran.
Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 2: This Ajith Kumar-starrer has been directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Good Bad Ugly box office update

As per the box office report at Sacnilk.com, Good Bad Ugly saw a decline in collections on its second day of release. On Friday, the film collected 13.50 crore as per early estimates. Combining the two day haul, the overall collections now stand at 42.75 crore.

The film had an overall 42.89% Tamil Occupancy on Friday. The report also points out that the occupancy for the morning shows were at 28.80%, while the afternoon shows had 46.87%, and evening shows at 52.99%.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly is an action comedy that sees Ajith in the role of dreaded gangster named Red Dragon. The film also stars Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films. The film’s music has been composed by GV Prakash.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Good Bad Ugly doesn’t try too hard to disguise which camp it falls into—it’s loud, indulgent, and unabashedly tailored to celebrate its star. The film banks heavily on Ajith Kumar’s charisma and larger-than-life screen presence, but beneath the gloss and fan service lies a wafer-thin story stretched across an uneven narrative.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
