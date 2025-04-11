Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar rewrites record books with his first 50+ crore opening

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 1: Superstar Ajith Kumar is back and how. The actor was considered one of the top three stars in Tamil cinema till a few years ago when he voluntarily reduced his workload and focussed more on travelling and GP racing. But 2025 was meant to be his 'comeback'. Vidaamuyarchi may not have been able to do that, but Good Bad Ugly has brought superstar Ajith back to Kollywood. The film has registered the first ₹50+ crore opening for the star. (Also read: Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar, the superstar, makes triumphant return with career-best opening) Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar returns to form with this mass actioner.

Trade sources say that even as the final numbers of Good Bad Ugly are awaited, the film is certain to cross ₹50 crore worldwide on its opening day. Good Bad Ugly opened at ₹28.50 crore net in India, according to multiple sources, including Sacnilk. Overseas, too, the film has done very well. The film's production house - Mythri Movie Makers - shared on Friday afternoon that Good Bad Ugly opened at £100K (over ₹1 crore) in the UK alone. Trade insiders estimate that the film has earned ₹18-20 crore overseas, giving the film a ₹50-51 crore gross worldwide on day 1.

Ajith Kumar sets a new record

The ₹50 crore gross haul means that Ajith Kumar has a new best opener. His previous record holder was the 2022 blockbuster Valimai, which had opened at ₹47 crore worldwide. Good Bad Ugly has now surpassed that. With the four-day extended weekend ahead, Good Bad Ugly should look to cross ₹120 crore over the weekend itself.

About Good Bad Ugly

Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films, Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil-language action comedy that also stars Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.