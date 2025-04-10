Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar gives his career-best opening with massive 28.50 crore haul

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly arrived in theatres amid much anticipation. The commercial entertainer has broken the bank, it seems, marking Ajith's triumphant return at the box office after Vidaamuyarchi's lukewarm show earlier this year. (Also read: Raghu Ram says crew was shocked when he called Ajith Kumar by name on Good Bad Ugly set: ‘Told me it was disrespectful') Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar-starrer is directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Good Bad Ugly day 1 box office collection

As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹28.50 crore net domestically on Thursday. It had good occupancy in theatres, registering an average occupancy of 76% across the day. In parts of Tamil Nadu, such as Chennai and Coimbatore, the occupancy was over 95% for evening shows, highlighting Ajith's craze among the masses.

This haul means Good Bad Ugly is now the best-performing Ajith film on its opening day. It has raced past the opening day haul of Ajith's previous record-holder, Valimai, which earned ₹28 crore on its opening day in 2022. Ajith's previous release - Vidaamuyarchi - had earned ₹22 crore on day 1 earlier this year. Given Ajith's popularity outside India, Good Bad Ugly should have a massive day 1 overseas, too. When the final numbers come on Friday afternoon, it is likely to be one of the best Tamil openers ever.

About Good Bad Ugly

Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films, Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil-language action comedy that also stars Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Good Bad Ugly sees an in-form Ajith Kumar returning to the kind of massy, commercial entertainer that his fans have been craving. Director Adhik Ravichandran crafts a story rooted in the classic gangster-gone-clean trope—not unfamiliar to Tamil cinema—but reinvents it with a stylish, swagger-filled presentation that pays tribute to Ajith’s iconic screen persona.”