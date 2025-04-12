Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar-Trisha film witnesses little growth, crosses 60 crore mark

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 12, 2025 10:10 PM IST

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 3: Adhik Ravichandran's Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan-starrer hit screens on April 10.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 3: Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles isn’t bringing in the expected numbers. According to Sacnilk, the masala film, however, crossed the 60 crore mark in India so far. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar film grosses 77 crore; beats Veera Dheera Sooran)

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar plays the lead role in the gangster drama.
Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar plays the lead role in the gangster drama.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection

The trade website reports that Good Bad Ugly brought in an estimated 17.26 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its total collection to around 61.51 crore net. Despite it being a weekend, the numbers show a dip from the 29.25 crore it opened to on Thursday. The film showed a 48.72% dip on Friday, too, collecting 15 crore. While Good Bad Ugly has done better than Ajith and Trisha’s last film, Vidaamuyarchi, so far and made 77 crore worldwide in two days, the film’s collections need to significantly perk up for it to perform well at the box office.

Trisha Krishnan hits back at trolls

Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews, and Ajith was lauded for his performance. Trisha hit back at trolls on her Instagram stories after seeing the response, writing, “Shabaaaaaaa...Toxic people, how do you guys do life or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? I really, really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all, really!”

Good Bad Ugly tells the story of a gangster called Red Dragon (Ajith) atoning for his sins after his wife Ramya (Trisha) refuses to let him meet their son Vihaan until he betters his life. But when his past catches up with him, and his son gets kidnapped, he will go to any lengths to save him. It stars Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in key roles.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar-Trisha film witnesses little growth, crosses 60 crore mark
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On