Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar-Trisha film witnesses little growth, crosses 60 crore mark

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 3: Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles isn’t bringing in the expected numbers. According to Sacnilk, the masala film, however, crossed the ₹60 crore mark in India so far. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar film grosses ₹77 crore; beats Veera Dheera Sooran) Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar plays the lead role in the gangster drama.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection

The trade website reports that Good Bad Ugly brought in an estimated ₹17.26 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its total collection to around ₹61.51 crore net. Despite it being a weekend, the numbers show a dip from the ₹29.25 crore it opened to on Thursday. The film showed a 48.72% dip on Friday, too, collecting ₹15 crore. While Good Bad Ugly has done better than Ajith and Trisha’s last film, Vidaamuyarchi, so far and made ₹77 crore worldwide in two days, the film’s collections need to significantly perk up for it to perform well at the box office.

Trisha Krishnan hits back at trolls

Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews, and Ajith was lauded for his performance. Trisha hit back at trolls on her Instagram stories after seeing the response, writing, “Shabaaaaaaa...Toxic people, how do you guys do life or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? I really, really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all, really!”

Good Bad Ugly tells the story of a gangster called Red Dragon (Ajith) atoning for his sins after his wife Ramya (Trisha) refuses to let him meet their son Vihaan until he betters his life. But when his past catches up with him, and his son gets kidnapped, he will go to any lengths to save him. It stars Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in key roles.