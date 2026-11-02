Ajith Kumar's next film Dare Devil finally launched; Marco actor Unni Mukundan, Sreeleela join cast for film produced by Shalini

Filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran and actor Ajith Kumar’s second film after Good Bad Ugly, titled Dare Devil, was finally launched in Chennai on Monday. While the lead star did not attend the puja ceremony, his wife, the film's producer, Shalini, was present. Also present were Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, Telugu actor Sreeleela, and other actors not previously announced by the film’s team.

Unni Mukundan, Sreeleela attend Dare Devil launch

Ajith Kumar and Unni Mukundan in stills from Dare Devil and Marco.

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Pictures and videos of the Dare Devil launch are circulating on social media. Shalini can be seen all smiles as she ventures into film production with Bravehearts Production LLP. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s music. In September, a new poster featuring Ajith in a white suit was released, announcing that filming will resume on November 2.

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While the pictures and videos do not show Ajith in attendance, they do show Unni, Sreeleela, Parthiban, Redin Kingsley, Sunil, and Prabhu. Fans were surprised to see these actors at the puja, given that their names weren’t officially announced previously. Variety India reported in September that Unni has been roped in for a role initially penned for Mohanlal. The role is reportedly that of an antagonist, in which the Marco actor will lock horns with the Tamil star.

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{{^usCountry}} This is Unni’s fourth Tamil film after his debut film Seedan (2011) and the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Bhaagamathie (2018) and Garudan (2019). This is Sreeleela’s third Tamil film after the 2026 films Parasakthi and OM. Ajith Kumar’s second film with Adhik Ravichandran {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is Unni’s fourth Tamil film after his debut film Seedan (2011) and the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Bhaagamathie (2018) and Garudan (2019). This is Sreeleela’s third Tamil film after the 2026 films Parasakthi and OM. Ajith Kumar’s second film with Adhik Ravichandran {{/usCountry}}

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Ajith and Adhik’s 2025 hit Good Bad Ugly is the actor’s highest-grossing film yet. According to the trade website Sacnilk, it grossed ₹248.25 crore worldwide during its lifetime. The film that is currently streaming on Netflix tells the story of a notorious crime boss, AK, alias The Red Dragon, who surrenders to the police and leads a pacifist life for his family. However, when his past catches up, he’s forced to fight back. Ajith also had Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi release last year, but it’s Good Bad Ugly that resonated with the audience.

Back to cinema after racing

Ajith, who was last seen on screen in 2025, has been busy with Ajith Kumar Racing. He has taken part in races such as 24H and Le Mans with varying success. AL Vijay documented the actor’s return to racing after years in Gladiators – In Pursuit of Challenge, which will be released in theatres soon. Ajith has yet to announce any other upcoming films.