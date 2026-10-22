Allu Arjun reviews Jailer 2, says the film is a true showcase of the aura of Rajinikanth: ‘Only he can hit 500 crore without getting his shirt torn’

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is a sensation at the box office. The Tamil film was released in theatres last week, and has since crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the Indian box office in its first week. Released in theatres on October 15, the sequel has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far and has also surpassed several major releases from the past two years. Actor Allu Arjun saw the film recently and took to his X account to share his review of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.

Allu Arjun's review of Jailer 2

Allu Arjun has hailed Rajinikanth in his review of Jailer 2.

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In his new post, Arjun wrote, “#Jailer2 is (fire emoticons) A true showcase of @rajinikanth sir’s star power, swag & aura! A Commercial Entertainer that keeps the adrenaline pumping!”

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He went on to shower particular praise for music composer Anirudh Ravichander and wrote, “Brother… @anirudhofficial KILLED IT! All the artists, technicians & the producer have poured their hearts into this film. The Showman @Nelsondilpkumar garu delivers the coolest hit with a BANG!”

“Only Rajinikanth can hit 500 crore+ without getting his shirt torn,” he concluded in Telugu, and congratulated the entire team of Sun Pictures.

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{{^usCountry}} Jailer 2 managed to pull a net domestic collection of ₹317.20 crore in India, and ₹205 crore from overseas. It brings the worldwide gross of the sequel to ₹576.45 crore before the end of its first week in theatres. It has now surpassed the 20-day haul of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion, which has brought in ₹560 crore so far, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jailer 2 managed to pull a net domestic collection of ₹317.20 crore in India, and ₹205 crore from overseas. It brings the worldwide gross of the sequel to ₹576.45 crore before the end of its first week in theatres. It has now surpassed the 20-day haul of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion, which has brought in ₹560 crore so far, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander, who’s soon to marry Kalanithi’s daughter, Kavya Maran, composed the music. Rajinikanth reprised his role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian with Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa and Rithvik joining him. SJ Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan make up the new cast.

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Picking up from the first part, Jailer 2 sees retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian facing off against new foes from the idol-smuggling network. He is also trying to protect his family not just from new enemies, but from the reality about the death of his son in the first part. Jailer 2 received favourable reviews from critics and the audience alike.