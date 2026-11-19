Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran married in a self-respect wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11. The couple had their loved ones with them at the wedding, held at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens. On Thursday, the actor posted gushy pictures to celebrate a week of marriage. One of them reveals that he held a concert for his bride and guests.

Anirudh Ravichander posts inside pictures from wedding

Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander married on November 11 in Greece.

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“My favourite kind of magic,” wrote Anirudh on Instagram with a heart emoji, celebrating his relationship with Kavya. One picture shows Kavya smiling widely as the composer hugs her from behind with love. Another shows guests, including his uncle Rajinikanth clapping as they walk down the aisle.

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The pictures reveal that Anirudh even set up a stage and put on a concert, with Kavya joining him for the performance. The couple also seemed to have a Greek-themed wedding bash, with guests dressed in white and gold. The last picture he posted shows Kavya grinning widely as Anirudh holds her and looks into her eyes.

Anirudh also posted a video of the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), set to his 2016 song Avalukena (for her).

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About Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran

{{^usCountry}} It is unknown how long Anirudh and Kavya dated, though rumours of their wedding first surfaced in 2025. They were often spotted together, but the composer dispelled these rumours. This year, his uncle, Y Gee Mahendran, hinted at a wedding in the family soon, seemingly confirming that Anirudh was marrying Kavya. The duo even attended a screening of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, lending credence to the news. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is unknown how long Anirudh and Kavya dated, though rumours of their wedding first surfaced in 2025. They were often spotted together, but the composer dispelled these rumours. This year, his uncle, Y Gee Mahendran, hinted at a wedding in the family soon, seemingly confirming that Anirudh was marrying Kavya. The duo even attended a screening of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, lending credence to the news. {{/usCountry}}

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In October, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy first leaked the news of their wedding and revealed that the reception would be held in Chennai on November 21. There was no hiding the news after that, with Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, personally extending invitations to political leaders and celebrities. The pre-wedding celebrations were kicked off in Greece on November 10, with the couple tying the knot a day later.

Anirudh Ravichander’s recent work

Anirudh had a busy year, composing for Love Insurance Kompany, Jana Nayagan, DC, and Jailer 2 in Tamil and The Paradise in Telugu. He has Indian 3, Dharman, Arasan, Dare Devil, Sandiyar lined up, as well as Allu Arjun’s film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s film with Nelson Dilipkumar, Jr NTR’s film with Trivikram Srinivas, and Ram Charan’s film with Sukumar.