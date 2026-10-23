Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman invited to attend wedding reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and IPL team Sunrisers CEO Kavya Maran are all set to tie the knot soon. Last week, the news was confirmed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, even before the couple's families. Now, it has been revealed that the wedding reception invitation has been extended to Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and more. (Also read: Anirudh Ravichander confirmed to marry Sunrisers CEO Kavya Maran; wedding reception on November 21)

Invitation begins for the reception

The wedding reception is set to take place in Chennai.

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On Friday, the official X account of Sun TV network posted pictures where Sonia Gandhi was seen accepting the wedding invitation from Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran. The caption of the post read, “In New Delhi, Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi met and received the wedding reception invitation for Kavya Kalanidhi Maran - Anirudh Ravichander from Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was present with Kalanidhi.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another post read, “Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and presented her with the wedding reception invitation for Kavya Kalanithi and Anirudh Ravichander. Kalanithi was accompanied by Kaveri Kalanithi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another post read, “Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and presented her with the wedding reception invitation for Kavya Kalanithi and Anirudh Ravichander. Kalanithi was accompanied by Kaveri Kalanithi.” {{/usCountry}}

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About the wedding

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Last week, CM Revanth posted pictures and videos of Kavya’s parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, inviting him to the wedding reception on X (formerly Twitter). “Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran,” he wrote, adding, “The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran.” This made the news official after months of rumours.

Anirudh most recently composed music for Nani’s The Paradise and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. He has numerous films lined up, including Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Rajinikanth’s Dharman, and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3.