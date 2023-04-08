Dulquer Salmaan says revealing number of cars he owns could get him into trouble

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is a self-confessed car enthusiast, recently opened up about owning several cars. However, he shied away from revealing the exact number of cars he has. In an interview with Top Gear India, Dulquer also went on to reveal the songs he listens to while driving and his favourite road to drive on. Dulquer Salmaan owns a bunch of luxury cars.

“It’s not only an exotic collection. I have a lot of used cars, I also restore cars,” he said, and went on to add that he can’t reveal the exact number of cars in his collection. “This might get me into trouble”.

Talking about the roads he enjoys driving on, he said, “Best road for me was Route 1 in California. We did from SFO (San Francisco) to LA (Los Angeles). I did the coastal road from Monterey and it was a Sunday and you could see all the car clubs out, the Ferraris. The road is so gorgeous, it’s unbelievable. You are coming from such a height and suddenly you are at sea level. I have done it twice, I loved it so much. My dad and all were also there but they fell asleep. After they were out, I was like yaay.”

He also added that his driving is influenced by the kind of music he listens to. “My driving is affected by the kind of music I listen to. If it’s a faster song, I drive faster. In fact, when I used to commute to work in Chennai and in Dubai, I used to get so much anxiety from road rage because there was just bad driving by people. That’s why I started to listen to Frank Sinatra and Dima, just to calm myself. I used to drive slowly and not get affected by how people were driving,” he said.

Last seen on screen in R. Balki’s Chup, he was also seen in Tamil-Telugu bilingual Sita Ramam last year. Sita Ramam features Dulquer in the role of a lieutenant officer in the Indian army. The story is set against the Kashmir backdrop of the 1960s. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth in key roles.

Meanwhile, Dulquer currently awaits the release of upcoming Malayalam gangster drama, King of Kotha. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, King of Kotha will feature t Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Shammi Thilakan in significant roles.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON