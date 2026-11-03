Ilaiyaraaja composes 6 songs in a day for Ramarajan's upcoming Tamil film Kadavul Thantha Parisu; actor says he's ‘forever indebted to brother’

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja and actor Ramarajan are teaming up for a landmark 25th time. Debutant director Kasimayan’s upcoming Tamil film Kadavul Thantha Parisu will star the actor and feature the composer's music. In a recent post, Ramarajan revealed that the maestro composed six songs for his film in just a day.

Ramarajan says he’s forever indebted to brother Ilaiyaraaja

Ilaiyaraaja also completed recording his compositions for Kadavul Thantha Parisu in a matter of days.

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Ramarajan revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Ilaiyaraaja didn’t just finish composing six songs for Kadavul Thantha Parisu in a day; he also completed recording them in a few days. This made the film’s music a talking point even before a single song was released. Posting a picture and expressing his gratitude, the actor stated that he would be ‘forever indebted’ to his brother.

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“For my film "Kadavul Thandha Parisu" (A Gift from God), my elder brother—a true "God of Music"—composed six songs in a single day and completed the recordings within just a few days, delivering exceptional tracks. My heart is filled with gratitude!” wrote Ramarajan, adding, “I shall remain forever indebted to him…” The picture shows the duo smiling as they pose together.

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{{^usCountry}} Director Kasimayan, dialogue writer Rajagopal and production executive Ram Prabhu also joined Ramarajan as he thanked Ilaiyaraaja in person. Kadavul Thantha Parisu is Ramarajan and Ilaiyaraaja’s 25th film, following projects like Enga Ooru Pattukaran (1987), Shenbagame Shenbagame (1988), Karagattakaran (1989), Ooru Vittu Ooru Vanthu (1990), and more. Fans were also thrilled to hear about the duo collaborating again. Ilaiyaraaja’s quickness a talking point compared to industry standards {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Kasimayan, dialogue writer Rajagopal and production executive Ram Prabhu also joined Ramarajan as he thanked Ilaiyaraaja in person. Kadavul Thantha Parisu is Ramarajan and Ilaiyaraaja’s 25th film, following projects like Enga Ooru Pattukaran (1987), Shenbagame Shenbagame (1988), Karagattakaran (1989), Ooru Vittu Ooru Vanthu (1990), and more. Fans were also thrilled to hear about the duo collaborating again. Ilaiyaraaja’s quickness a talking point compared to industry standards {{/usCountry}}

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At a time when filmmakers openly point out delays in the delivery of music compositions at pre-release events, and composers work on the score till the last minute, Ilaiyaraaja’s quick work has become a talking point. Most composers take weeks to months to compose a single soundtrack, with a day-long turnaround for an entire album being rare. However, Ilaiyaraaja has been known for his quick work in a career spanning five decades, which has delivered numerous iconic hits.

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This is not the first time Ilaiyaraaja has pulled off such a feat, though. In 1992, for RK Selvamani’s Chembaruthi, the composer completed 9 songs in under 45 minutes. Rajinikanth once shared that, at the peak of his career, the composer could complete background scores for three different films in a day. In fact, he took only half a day to complete the soundtrack of Mani Ratnam’s 1991 hit Thalapathi. His entire live Valiant symphony in 2025 was composed in a little over a month.