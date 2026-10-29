Jailer 2 box office collection day 15: Rajinikanth film dips further at the end of second week, earns just 5 crore

Jailer 2 box office collection day 15: Jailer 2's unstoppable run has come to a close. Nelson Dilipkumar's film has been breaking records at the box office since its release on the Dussehra weekend. After a monumental opening weekend, the Rajinikanth-starrer continued its rampage on its first week. However, the film saw a sharp dip in the second week and has barely seen any growth ever since.

Jailer 2 box office report

Jailer 2 box office collection day 15: Rajinikanth stars in the lead role.

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Advance bookings for Jailer 2 were enough proof that the film was set for a massive opening. The Rajinikanth-starrer opened strongly at the box office, earning ₹59.70 crore net in India on Thursday, October 15, with an overall occupancy of 55.4%. It had a massive Monday, due to the Navratri break, raking in ₹42.35 crore net on day five. By the end of the first week, the film had managed to amass ₹334.35 crore.

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The latest update on Sacnilk has now pointed out the total collection of the film after its second week, which now stands at ₹93.73 crore. The film managed to collect ₹5.08 crore on Thursday, its third Thursday. It is the lowest single-day haul of the film so far. This takes the total collection of the film to ₹428.08 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Jailer 2 has this weekend to show some momemtum, as the film will face further heat at the box office with the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana. It hits screens on November 5. All about the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jailer 2 has this weekend to show some momemtum, as the film will face further heat at the box office with the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana. It hits screens on November 5. All about the film {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do, after rejecting sequels to his other blockbusters. Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first part, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

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After release, Nelson Dilipkumar thanked audiences for loving his film. He shared a picture of Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander on X and wrote, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.”