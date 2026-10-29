Ramayana song Judi Jodi sparks debate over Shreya Ghoshal vs Chinmayi Sripaada's versions as fans react to Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's track

The song captures the wedding celebrations of Rama and Sita, including the varmala ceremony. It has been released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Shreya Ghoshal has sung the Hindi version. Announcing the release on social media, the makers wrote, "Celebrate this Karwa Chauth with a love that is eternal and a bond that is divine. Judi Jodi, song out now".

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana : Rise of a Legend have released Judi Jodi, a song that takes viewers into the wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the track was released on Karwa Chauth, a festival that celebrates the bond between married couples. Composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Dr. Kumar Vishwas, the song is the latest glimpse into the film's musical world.

Shreya Ghoshal and Chinmayi Sripaada's renditions compared The Hindi version has also sparked a debate over Shreya Ghoshal's studio recording and Chinmayi Sripaada's live rendition. One user on X felt Chinmayi's performance carried more emotion, writing, “Shreya Ghoshal's Judi Jodi studio version despite being clear somehow lacks the soul and melancholy of Chinmayi Sripada 's live version even though it was unprepared. A testament to importance of texture and simplicity in certain compositions. #ARRahman.”

Others, however, felt Ghoshal's voice elevated the composition. Praising her performance, another listener wrote, “THERE YOU GO! Shreya Ghoshal just TRANSFORMED this middling composition. It doesn’t always work but she has this innate ability to infuse life into a song with the mere verve of her voice. She has pulled this off for mediocre tunes like Deewani Mastani & Ghoomar too. #Ramayana.”

Some listeners also welcomed the track as a highlight of the film's soundtrack so far. One X user wrote, “Judi Jodi is probably the first proper song from AR Rahman for Ramayana. Shreya Ghoshal and the Chorus are fantastic here. Finally something worth listening to.”

Meanwhile, several fans want the makers to release Chinmayi's version officially, too. One listener wrote, “I wish the makers officially release @Chinmayi version as well..it was as beautiful as this one.”