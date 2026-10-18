Jailer 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): Rajinikanth film powers through on Sunday, crosses 187 crore

Jailer 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): A Rajinikanth release is a cause for celebration for his fans. The huge hype surrounding the release of Jailer 2 made sure that the Rajinikanth film scored a record-breaking opening at the box office. All eyes are on how the film performs on its first Sunday at the box office.

Jailer 2 shows spike in Sunday

Jailer 2 box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the film.

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Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15. On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore.

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As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected ₹43.27 crore on Sunday by 8 PM. This brings the total net collection of the film to ₹187.30 crore. On Friday, the film saw a dip, and collected ₹37.10 crore. Saturday saw a growth at ₹47.25 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, including the overseas haul, the Rajinikanth film has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 even before Sunday ends. Jailer 2, which grossed ₹320 crore worldwide even before its first weekend, has now become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Suriya’s Karuppu. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, including the overseas haul, the Rajinikanth film has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 even before Sunday ends. Jailer 2, which grossed ₹320 crore worldwide even before its first weekend, has now become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Suriya’s Karuppu. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

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The film kicks off after the events of the first film, in which Muthu (Rajinikanth) killed Varman (Vinayakan) and was warned that a network of idol smugglers would soon be on his trail. Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) would like to know who would dare disrupt their smuggling ring’s operations. Muthu’s family still doesn’t know that he went to the extent of killing his son Arjun (Vasanth Ravi) to keep them all safe. He’s busy trying to give them some normalcy while working as a supermarket supervisor. Unfortunately, the past catches up to him at one point, and new threats loom. Muthu seeks help from some new and old friends.

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Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. The sequel to the 2023 film sees Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprising their roles, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining them. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff also reprised their cameos with two Bollywood and Kollywood stars making surprise appearances.