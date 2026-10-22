Jailer 2 box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film dips after bumper first week, crosses 334 crore so far

Jailer 2 box office collection day 8: The huge hype surrounding the release of Jailer 2 made sure that the Rajinikanth film scored a record-breaking opening at the box office. The action drama was released in theatres on October 15 and within a week it has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far. After its first week, the film has seen a dip in numbers. Let's take a look.

Jailer 2 box office update

Jailer 2 box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2.

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On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore.

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The film saw a slight dip on Monday, collecting ₹42.35 crore. But it stayed steady on Tuesday again, managing ₹46.80 crore owing to Dussehra holiday. Wednesday ended with a haul of ₹28.15 crore, and the dip continued on Thursday. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has managed to collect ₹17.15 crore on its eighth day of release, taking its total net collection to ₹334.35 crore.

All about Jailer 2

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{{^usCountry}} The film kicks off after the events of the first film, in which Muthu (Rajinikanth) killed Varman (Vinayakan) and was warned that a network of idol smugglers would soon be on his trail. Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) would like to know who would dare disrupt their smuggling ring’s operations. Muthu’s family still doesn’t know that he went to the extent of killing his son Arjun (Vasanth Ravi) to keep them all safe. He’s busy trying to give them some normalcy while working as a supermarket supervisor. Unfortunately, the past catches up to him at one point, and new threats loom. Muthu seeks help from some new and old friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film kicks off after the events of the first film, in which Muthu (Rajinikanth) killed Varman (Vinayakan) and was warned that a network of idol smugglers would soon be on his trail. Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) would like to know who would dare disrupt their smuggling ring’s operations. Muthu’s family still doesn’t know that he went to the extent of killing his son Arjun (Vasanth Ravi) to keep them all safe. He’s busy trying to give them some normalcy while working as a supermarket supervisor. Unfortunately, the past catches up to him at one point, and new threats loom. Muthu seeks help from some new and old friends. {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun hailed the film on his X account and praised Rajinikanth. He wrote, “#Jailer2 is (fire emoticons) A true showcase of @rajinikanth sir’s star power, swag & aura! A Commercial Entertainer that keeps the adrenaline pumping!” He went on to shower particular praise for music composer Anirudh Ravichander and wrote, “Brother… @anirudhofficial KILLED IT! All the artists, technicians & the producer have poured their hearts into this film. The Showman @Nelsondilpkumar garu delivers the coolest hit with a BANG!”

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“Only Rajinikanth can hit 500 crore+ without getting his shirt torn,” he concluded in Telugu, and congratulated the entire team of Sun Pictures.