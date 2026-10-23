Jailer 2 box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth film holds steady as it crosses 348 crore, manages to surpass lifetime haul of Border 2

Jailer 2 box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has continued its strong run at the box office, despite continuing in its second week and seeing several dips so far. The action thriller has already crossed the ₹300 crore mark in its first week and its now eyeing the ₹350 crore mark in India.

Jailer 2 box office report

Jailer 2 box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth leads the show in film featuring Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and others.

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Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore. It earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. By the end of first week, the domestic collections stood at a staggering ₹334.35 crore.

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As per the latest update from Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has managed to collect ₹14.50 crore on its 9th day of release. This takes the total box office haul to ₹348.85 crore. The film has shown a dip today but is expected to grow during the second weekend and take it to the ₹360 mark, as per expectations. The Rajinikanth-starrer has surpassed the total collections of two big hits - Border 2 ( ₹464 crore) and Hanuman Ansh ( ₹439 crore).

All about the film

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{{^usCountry}} Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. It is a sequel to Jailer (2023). The film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik, reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining the cast. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprise their cameos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. It is a sequel to Jailer (2023). The film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik, reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining the cast. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprise their cameos. {{/usCountry}}

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The film kicks off after the events of the first film, in which Muthu (Rajinikanth) killed Varman (Vinayakan) and was warned that a network of idol smugglers would soon be on his trail. Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) would like to know who would dare disrupt their smuggling ring’s operations. Muthu’s family still doesn’t know that he went to the extent of killing his son Arjun (Vasanth Ravi) to keep them all safe. He’s busy trying to give them some normalcy while working as a supermarket supervisor. Unfortunately, the past catches up to him at one point, and new threats loom. Muthu seeks help from some new and old friends.