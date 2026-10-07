Jailer 2 team skips usual audio launch for a ‘super show’ on OTT: When and where to watch Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan's pre-release event

Fans waiting to see Rajinikanth in person will have to wait a little longer. The team behind Jailer 2 has decided to forgo the usual audio launch in favour of a digital one. Production house Sun Pictures has announced that they will instead stream a ‘special show’ featuring the film’s team soon. Know when and where to watch the digital pre-release event.

Jailer 2 pre-release event goes to OTT

Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan and others shot for a Jailer 2 'special show'.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A ‘special show’ for Jailer 2, featuring Rajinikanth and the rest of the film’s team, will drop on the SunNXT OTT platform on October 9. “Superstar’s Super Show! Get ready for #Jailer2 'Super Show'. Streaming from October 9th, only on @sunnxt,” wrote the production house making the announcement. The short promotional video shows Rajinikanth, Kalanithi Maran, Nelson Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mirnaa, and Jani Master shooting for the show.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans who were waiting to hear Rajinikanth’s speech seemed relieved there would be some form of promotion for Jailer 2. “They were making empty claims, "No audio launch, no speech from Rajini—all because our man didn't give the green light..." But here comes the 'Super Show'—featuring a speech from the Superstar himself, and an impact that will be massive even before the film's release,” commented one fan. “Yay!! Finally get to hear Thalaivar speech,” wrote another. “Thalaivaa. Speech ku waiting. (Waiting for your speech leader),” wrote another. Jailer 2 rave, 3-hour interview for Rajinikanth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans who were waiting to hear Rajinikanth’s speech seemed relieved there would be some form of promotion for Jailer 2. “They were making empty claims, "No audio launch, no speech from Rajini—all because our man didn't give the green light..." But here comes the 'Super Show'—featuring a speech from the Superstar himself, and an impact that will be massive even before the film's release,” commented one fan. “Yay!! Finally get to hear Thalaivar speech,” wrote another. “Thalaivaa. Speech ku waiting. (Waiting for your speech leader),” wrote another. Jailer 2 rave, 3-hour interview for Rajinikanth {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Recently, unverified rumours circulated that a 3-hour interview with Rajinikanth will air on Sun TV. It is expected to air on October 11, though the producers have yet to officially announce the same. It has been years since Rajinikanth sat down for an interview, with one of his notable interviews taking place at the 2018 release of 2.0. The music of the film has already been launched at the Jailer 2 RAVE, which some fans attended on special invitation on September 30. This is also available to stream on SunNXT.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. It is a sequel to the 2023 hit film Jailer. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik will reprise their roles in the film that will see SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna join the cast. The film will be released in theatres on October 15. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff will return for cameos.