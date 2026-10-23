Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth-starrer mints 600 crore; is 2nd highest-grossing Tamil film ever, beating Leo, Jailer, Coolie

Jailer 2 has ended its first week on a stupendous note, crossing ₹600 crore worldwide and climbing to the second spot in the list of highest-grossing Tamil films. The Rajinikanth-starrer is now on course to dethrone 2.0 from the top spot. And judging by current earnings trends, it has enough left in the tank to surpass it pretty soon.

Jailer 2 box office update

Rajinikanth plays a retired jailer named Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2.

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Jailer 2 had already indicated its bumper start with record-breaking advance bookings. Prior to its release, the film earned ₹80 crore in gross from pre-sales for its opening weekend. This helped the film achieve a massive opening weekend, crossing the ₹400-crore mark in its first four days. The Rajinikanth-starrer then had a massive Monday, and continued its money-minting ways through the Dussehra holiday. The film finally saw its first big dip on Wednesday, its seventh day in theatres, followed by another drop on Thursday. On day 8, Jailer 2 earned ₹17 crore net in India, taking its domestic haul after its extended opening week to a staggering ₹334 crore net ( ₹391.55 crore gross).

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Overseas, too, Jailer 2 has been a massive success. On some days, it has matched, if not eclipsed, the domestic earnings. After eight days, the Nelson Dilipkumar film has amassed $22.6 million internationally. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to a staggering ₹606 crore.

Jailer 2 is the second-highest-grossing Tamil film ever

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Deep Dive How much has Jailer 2 earned worldwide after eight days? Jailer 2 grossed about ₹606 crore worldwide after eight days, including ₹334 crore net at the Indian box office and $22.6 million from overseas markets. Which Tamil films has Jailer 2 overtaken at the worldwide box office? With about ₹606 crore worldwide, Jailer 2 moved into second place among Tamil films, surpassing Jailer and Leo. It had also overtaken Coolie earlier in its run. Can Jailer 2 beat 2.0's Tamil-film box-office record? The article says trade pundits expected Jailer 2 to pass 2.0’s ₹691-crore worldwide gross by Sunday and potentially reach ₹700 crore. These were projections at the time of reporting.

{{^usCountry}} In just eight days, Jailer 2 has become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film ever. On Thursday, it became only the fourth Kollywood film to cross the ₹600-crore mark worldwide. An hour later, it climbed to the second spot in the list, eclipsing its own first part ( ₹604 crore) and Vijay’s Leo ( ₹605 crore). Earlier in the week, it had beaten another Rajinikanth blockbuster - Coolie ( ₹518 crore). The top spot belongs to Shankar’s 2.0, which starred Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The sci-fi hit grossed ₹691 crore worldwide. As of now, these are the only Tamil films to have earned over ₹500 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In just eight days, Jailer 2 has become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film ever. On Thursday, it became only the fourth Kollywood film to cross the ₹600-crore mark worldwide. An hour later, it climbed to the second spot in the list, eclipsing its own first part ( ₹604 crore) and Vijay’s Leo ( ₹605 crore). Earlier in the week, it had beaten another Rajinikanth blockbuster - Coolie ( ₹518 crore). The top spot belongs to Shankar’s 2.0, which starred Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The sci-fi hit grossed ₹691 crore worldwide. As of now, these are the only Tamil films to have earned over ₹500 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

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Highest grossing Tamil films of all time S No Film Worldwide gross 1 2.0 ₹ 691 crore 2 Jailer 2 ₹ 606 crore 3 Leo ₹ 605 crore 4 Jailer ₹ 604 crore 5 Coolie ₹ 518 crore View All

Many do not regard 2.0 as ‘just’ a Tamil film, as it had a wide Hindi release and was shot in part in Hindi, owing to Akshay’s presence. However, it remains a film originally shot and produced in Tamil, which gives it the top spot on the list. Jailer 2 earned ₹30 crore gross worldwide on Thursday. It is expected to see a jump in its second weekend, with trade pundits predicting it will cross 2.0 by Sunday and, hopefully, become the first Tamil film to mint ₹700 crore.

All about Jailer 2

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Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters. Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first part, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. The film also features several high-profile cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.