Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth film becomes 2026's 3rd-biggest film in 5 days, beats Border 2, Hanuman Ansh's lifetime hauls

Jailer 2 is unstoppable. Nelson Dilipkumar's film has been breaking records at the box office since its release five days ago. After a monumental opening weekend, the film continued its rampage on its first Monday. Buoyed by festive holidays nationwide, Jailer 2 registered the best-ever Monday in Tamil cinema history, and inched closer to the ₹500-crore mark.

Jailer 2 box office update

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2.

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Advance bookings for Jailer 2 were enough proof that the film was set for a massive opening. Prior to its release, the film earned ₹80 crore gross for its opening weekend in pre-sales. Around ₹50 crore of this was for the first day itself. This helped the film set up a massive day opening weekend, crossing the ₹400-crore mark in its first four days itself. The Rajinikanth-starrer then had a massive Monday, due to the Navratri break, raking in ₹42.35 crore net on day five. It is the highest collection by a Tamil film on a Monday and one of the highest in Indian cinema history. This takes Jailer 2’s domestic haul after five days to a staggering ₹242.25 crore net ( ₹283.75 crore gross).

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, Jailer 2 has been a massive success. On some days, it has matched, if not eclipsed the domestic earnings. The huge craze for Rajinikanth is territories like USA and south east Asia propelled the film for a record-breaking start in many of these markets. This helped Jailer 2 amass $20.5 million internationally in five days. This takes the film’s opening day worldwide gross to a staggering ₹477 crore. Jailer 2 is the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, Jailer 2 has been a massive success. On some days, it has matched, if not eclipsed the domestic earnings. The huge craze for Rajinikanth is territories like USA and south east Asia propelled the film for a record-breaking start in many of these markets. This helped Jailer 2 amass $20.5 million internationally in five days. This takes the film’s opening day worldwide gross to a staggering ₹477 crore. Jailer 2 is the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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In just five days, Jailer 2 has become the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. On Monday, it surpassed the total collections of two big hits - Border 2 ( ₹464 crore) and Hanuman Ansh ( ₹439 crore). Jailer 2 is now behind only two Indian films released in 2026 - Dhurandhar The Revenge ( ₹1852 crore) and Drishyam 3 ( ₹538 crore and counting). Dhurandhar 2’s mark is way beyond Jailer 2’s reach, but the film should surpass Drishyam 3 before it enters its second week.

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Jailer 2 is also steadily climbing the list of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. The top 10 there is dominated by Rajinikanth and Vijay films. As of Monday, Jailer 2 is at #6 in the list, but the current momentum means it should surpass Ponniyin Selvan: I ( ₹488 crore) and Coolie ( ₹518 crore) soon. It should aim for the ₹600-crore mark then and look to surpass Leo ( ₹605 crore) and Jailer ( ₹609 crore). The highest-grossing Tamil film of all time is Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which earned ₹691 crore worldwide.

All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters. Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first part, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast.

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The film also features several high-profile cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.