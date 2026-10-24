Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth-starrer enters top 20 highest-grossing Indian films, beats Prabhas' Salaar, Salman Khan's Sultan

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 has continued its rampage at the box office despite a slowdown in daily earnings after the festive breaks ended with Dussehra. The film made the most of the Navratri and Dussehra breaks, crossing ₹500 crore worldwide in its first week, and then sailing past the ₹600 crore mark. On Friday, its ninth day in theatres, the Rajinikanth film entered the list of the 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time, displacing some all-time blockbusters in the process.

Jailer 2 box office update

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2.

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Jailer 2 had a massive opening weekend, crossing the ₹400-crore mark in its first four days. The Rajinikanth-starrer continued its money-minting ways through the Dussehra holiday, before finally seeing big drops on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jailer 2 began its second week, earning ₹14.50 crore net in India. This takes its domestic haul after nine days to a staggering ₹348.85 crore net ( ₹408.55 crore gross).

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Overseas, too, Jailer 2 has been a massive success. On some days, it has matched, if not eclipsed, the domestic earnings. After nine days, the Nelson Dilipkumar film has amassed $23 million internationally. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to a staggering ₹628 crore.

Jailer 2 is among the top 20 Indian films of all time

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, Jailer 2 entered the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films’ list. The film sits on the 20th spot currently, having displaced Salman Khan’s Sultan from the spot. The 2016 wrestling drama had earned ₹623 crore worldwide upon release, which Jailer 2 has surpassed now. The Rajinikanth blockbuster has also shot past the final collections of other recent Indian hits such as Salaar ( ₹617 crore) and Saiyaara ( ₹578 crore). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, Jailer 2 entered the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films’ list. The film sits on the 20th spot currently, having displaced Salman Khan’s Sultan from the spot. The 2016 wrestling drama had earned ₹623 crore worldwide upon release, which Jailer 2 has surpassed now. The Rajinikanth blockbuster has also shot past the final collections of other recent Indian hits such as Salaar ( ₹617 crore) and Saiyaara ( ₹578 crore). {{/usCountry}}

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The film is also the second-highest-grossing Tamil film ever, having overtaken its own first part ( ₹604 crore) and Vijay’s Leo ( ₹605 crore) on Thursday. It is now gunning for the all-time record of Shankar’s 2.0. The 2018 film, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, had earned ₹691 crore worldwide.

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All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters. Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first part, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. The film also features several high-profile cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.