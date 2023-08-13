Jailer box office day 3 collection: Rajinikanth's action film mints 35 crore, takes total earning to 109 crore

Rajinikanth’s Jailer has been performing well at the box office. The film saw a huge jump on Saturday, earning ₹35 crore nett in all languages, according to early estimates, as per a report on Sacnilk.com. Jailer had earned ₹25.75 crore nett on Friday, and ₹ 48.35 crore nett in all languages on its opening day. The film has entered the ₹100 crore club in three days. Also read: Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Temple to offer prayers after Jailer release, interacts with fans. Watch Rajinikanth in the poster of his film Jailer.

Jailer enters ₹ 100 crore club

The total box office collection of Jailer now stands at around ₹109 crore nett in India in all languages, added the report. The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Tamil film recorded 92.7 percent occupancy in Chennai and 90.5 percent in NCR on Saturday. Jailer's Telugu version had an overall 78.87 percent occupancy on Saturday.

Jailer's US box office numbers

Jailer could soon cross $1 million mark in the US. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly called Twitter) on Sunday, and wrote, “In USA, as of 6:30 PM Saturday, August 12th, Jailer has crossed $900K. $1 million is possible today.”

Earlier, he had also shared that Jailer had earned a total of $3.17 million in the US. In Australia, Jailer had better collections than Thalapathy Vijay’s film Master, he had also said.

About Jailer

Fans thronged theatres for first-day shows as Rajinikanth's Jailer finally released on Thursday. This is the veteran actor's first film after a two-year-long gap. Rajinikanth's last film Annathhee did not do well at the box office.

The trailer for Jailer was released a few weeks ago. Glimpses from the Jailer trailer were streamed on the billboard at Times Square in New York. The tweet shared by Sun Pictures, the producers of the film, read, "Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer fever has taken over Times Square in New York City..."

Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar. The song Kaavaalaa from the film, featuring Tamannaah and Rajinikanth, is a big hit and has been trending on social media.

