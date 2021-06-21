Happy birthday Nelson Dilipkumar: Meet the man behind Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila, Vijay's Thalapathy 65

Filmmaker and screenwriter Nelson Dilipkumar is popular among the Tamil audience for his work in the film Kolamavu Kokila. Mainly working in Kollywood movies, Nelson Dilipkumar has also ventured into Tamil TV shows. In a career spanning less than five years, the 37-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising Tamil directors.

On his 37th birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the ace filmmaker:

Worked as assistant scriptwriter

During his early days, Nelson Dilipkumar worked as an assistant scriptwriter for Vijay TV (Star Vijay).

His debut film remained incomplete

Nelson started his debut movie, Vettai Mannan, in 2010. The movie featured Silambarasan, Hansika Motwani and Deeksha Seth in prominent roles. The movie was shelved halfway with no prospects of it releasing.

He rose to prominence with Kolamavu Kokila

Nelson rose to popularity with his 2018 directorial debut, Kolamavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film became a commercial success and received critical acclaim as well.

Earned the best screenplay award at Norway

Nelson won the best screenplay award in Norway Tamil Film Festival for her directorial debut, Kolamavu Koila

No Godfather

The director did not have any relative or godfather in the film industry to give him an initial boost during his days of struggle. Despite all the hardships, he paved his path to success.

Also read: Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

Doctor, his most-awaited film

Nelson's upcoming film, Doctor is starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan, is highly anticipated one. This is his second project as director. The film is slated to hit the screens this year.

Thalapathy 65, his upcoming film

Nelson is currently working on an upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The upcoming flick will have Vijay playing the role of a con agent, which the actor has not played before in his career. Actor Pooja Hegde will be playing the female lead in the film.

ott:10