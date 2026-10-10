Kamal Haasan congratulates Navi Pillay on Nobel Peace Prize win, calls her journey extraordinary: ‘A moment of immense pride for Tamils everywhere’

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Indian-origin Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. A South African jurist and former International Criminal Court judge, Navi Pillay won the Nobel Peace ​Prize on Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

What Kamal Haasan said

Kamal Haasan has hailed the journey of Navi Pillay.

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Actor Kamal Haasan has now reacted to the news and congratulated Navi Pillay. He said that he was deeply moved by Pillay's journey and took to his X account to pen a note. He wrote, “Some lives leave you deeply moved. Navi Pillay’s is one such life. From a family whose roots in South Africa began with her grandparents’ indentured labour, she rose to become a pioneering jurist who stood against apartheid and helped establish rape and systemic sexual violence as acts of genocide under international law.”

"What an extraordinary journey. The Nobel Peace Prize recognises the remarkable contribution of this South African jurist of Tamil origin to human rights and justice. A moment of immense pride for Tamils everywhere," he concluded.

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Deep Dive Why did Navi Pillay win the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize? The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised Pillay for advancing peace and international law, including her role in ensuring the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. What did Kamal Haasan say about Navi Pillay winning the Nobel Peace Prize? Haasan congratulated Pillay, calling her journey extraordinary and her award a moment of immense pride for Tamils. He praised her work for human rights and justice. Why did Donald Trump criticise Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize win? Trump questioned Pillay’s selection and said he deserved recognition for conflicts he claimed to have helped settle. The Nobel Committee said Pillay was honoured for her work on peace and international law.

About Navi Pillay

{{^usCountry}} On October 9, Pillay was announced as the winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts to advance peace and international law. According to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, she was honoured for her instrumental role in ensuring the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. "A common thread runs from her early work defending ​Nelson Mandela and others who stood ​up against apartheid to her service as ⁠a judge in some of the key ​international court cases of our time," the committee ​said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 9, Pillay was announced as the winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts to advance peace and international law. According to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, she was honoured for her instrumental role in ensuring the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. "A common thread runs from her early work defending ​Nelson Mandela and others who stood ​up against apartheid to her service as ⁠a judge in some of the key ​international court cases of our time," the committee ​said. {{/usCountry}}

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Navi Pillay, 85, is a South African of Indian Tamil origin who was the first non-white woman to be appointed judge of the High Court of South Africa.

Her family history goes back to the arrival of Indian indentured labourers in the country during British colonial rule. According to the book Navi Pillay: Realising Human Rights for All by Sam Naidu, Pillay is the granddaughter of Indian indentured servants who migrated to South Africa in the 1890s.

Born in 1941 in Natal province, Pillay was the fifth of eight children of Narrainsamy Naidoo and Santhama Naidoo. Her grandparents had travelled from India to work on sugar plantations in Natal. Her parents married in their early teens in an arranged marriage.

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According to the United Nations, she was appointed an acting judge of South Africa’s High Court in 1995 and elected that year to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. She served there for eight years, including four as president, and contributed to landmark jurisprudence recognising rape as a form of genocide, according to United Nations website.