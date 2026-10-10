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Kamal Haasan congratulates Navi Pillay on Nobel Peace Prize win, calls her journey extraordinary: ‘A moment of immense pride for Tamils everywhere’

Indian-origin South African jurist and human rights pioneer Navanethem “Navi” Pillay was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 19:41:09 IST
By Santanu Das
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The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Indian-origin Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. A South African jurist and former International Criminal Court judge, Navi Pillay won the Nobel Peace ​Prize on Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

What Kamal Haasan said

Kamal Haasan has hailed the journey of Navi Pillay.
Kamal Haasan has hailed the journey of Navi Pillay.

Actor Kamal Haasan has now reacted to the news and congratulated Navi Pillay. He said that he was deeply moved by Pillay's journey and took to his X account to pen a note. He wrote, “Some lives leave you deeply moved. Navi Pillay’s is one such life. From a family whose roots in South Africa began with her grandparents’ indentured labour, she rose to become a pioneering jurist who stood against apartheid and helped establish rape and systemic sexual violence as acts of genocide under international law.”

"What an extraordinary journey. The Nobel Peace Prize recognises the remarkable contribution of this South African jurist of Tamil origin to human rights and justice. A moment of immense pride for Tamils everywhere," he concluded.

Deep Dive

Why did Navi Pillay win the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised Pillay for advancing peace and international law, including her role in ensuring the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

What did Kamal Haasan say about Navi Pillay winning the Nobel Peace Prize?

Haasan congratulated Pillay, calling her journey extraordinary and her award a moment of immense pride for Tamils. He praised her work for human rights and justice.

Why did Donald Trump criticise Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize win?

Trump questioned Pillay’s selection and said he deserved recognition for conflicts he claimed to have helped settle. The Nobel Committee said Pillay was honoured for her work on peace and international law.
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About Navi Pillay

Navi Pillay, 85, is a South African of Indian Tamil origin who was the first non-white woman to be appointed judge of the High Court of South Africa.

Her family history goes back to the arrival of Indian indentured labourers in the country during British colonial rule. According to the book Navi Pillay: Realising Human Rights for All by Sam Naidu, Pillay is the granddaughter of Indian indentured servants who migrated to South Africa in the 1890s.

Born in 1941 in Natal province, Pillay was the fifth of eight children of Narrainsamy Naidoo and Santhama Naidoo. Her grandparents had travelled from India to work on sugar plantations in Natal. Her parents married in their early teens in an arranged marriage.

According to the United Nations, she was appointed an acting judge of South Africa’s High Court in 1995 and elected that year to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. She served there for eight years, including four as president, and contributed to landmark jurisprudence recognising rape as a form of genocide, according to United Nations website.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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