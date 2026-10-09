Kamal Haasan reacts to Elon Musk's tweets, says Indians will internally address strengths and shortcomings: ‘India is a democracy, not a colony’

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday alleged that Starlink was being “blocked by certain oligarchs” in India to protect their “monopolistic chokehold” over the country, as the satellite internet company continues to await final clearances to begin commercial services. In a post on X, Musk said Starlink was licensed in more than 165 countries and had spent five years complying with Indian laws and government requirements. “So why still no license?” he asked. “Is Ambani the real boss of India?” he added.

What Kamal Haasan said

Kamal Haasan penned a note in response to Elon Musk's claims of India.

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Kamal Haasan, actor and Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha representing Tamil Nadu, has now responded to these claims in a new post on his X account on Friday.

He began, "Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American.

Deep Dive What did Kamal Haasan say about Elon Musk’s claims that Starlink is being blocked in India? Haasan said India welcomes competition in satellite internet but must protect national security and ensure services are affordable. He added that Indians will debate and address the country’s issues themselves, saying India is a democracy, not a colony. Why has Starlink not started commercial services in India? Starlink has received a GMPCS licence but is awaiting security clearance and spectrum assignment. The government says security assessments are also under way for the other licensed satellite communication providers. Does India’s government say Starlink is being treated differently from other satellite internet providers? No. The Communications Ministry has described the authorisation framework as fair and non-discriminatory, and said the licensed providers are at broadly the same regulatory stage.

India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions. In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too. High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable. {{/usCountry}}

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Every country makes choices based on its own interests. Those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home. USA imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry, just as India takes measures to protect its own domestic manufacturers. Both India and the US have restricted Huawei over security concerns. One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda."

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‘We, Indian people, will decide our own future’

"Indians will internally debate, question and address our strengths and shortcomings as a democratic country.

Take BharatNet, India’s programme to bring broadband to village-level local bodies. We will question why, as the CAG’s 2026 audit report found, the programme is struggling to meet its original objectives. Why were only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats operational, despite ₹39,888 crore being spent? At the same time, we know to appreciate our telecom sector and regulations, which has made internet data among the world’s most affordable, bringing millions online.

India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire - Indian or American," he concluded.

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Elon Musk's comments

Elon Musk's comment came as Starlink, owned by Musk’s SpaceX, continues to await regulatory clearances to begin commercial operations in India. The company has received a Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite (GMPCS) licence from the government but is awaiting security clearance and spectrum assignment before it can begin commercial services.

In a statement issued earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Communications said suggestions that India’s regulatory framework or its application was discriminatory were “baseless and misconceived”.

“A post is being circulated in social media regarding the fairness of India’s regulatory framework for satellite communication services and suggesting that it is being applied in a discriminatory manner. The Government has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services,” it said.