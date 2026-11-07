Kamal Haasan revives Sandiyar, the title he dropped in 2003 after objections: The controversy explained

The year was 2003. Kamal Haasan announced a new film titled Sandiyar and released posters featuring himself holding a sickle. Soon, a controversy broke out over the title. For Sandiyar, a Tamil word, loosely translates to a rogue, troublesome person. Pro-Dalit Puthiya Thamizhagam Party's founder K Krishnaswamy objected to the title, saying it extolled a dominant caste.

Kamal Haasan plays the lead in SU Arun Kumar's upcoming Tamil film Sandiyar.

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J Jayalalithaa, who was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu back then, reportedly refused to provide special police protection for the film’s shoot amid threats, even after the film star met her in person. Kamal binned the title and renamed his film Virumaandi. It was released in 2004 and became a massive hit.

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(Also Read: Kamal Haasan revives old title Sandiyar after 2 decades; SU Arun Kumar to direct his next after Thug Life. First look out)

Cut to 2026. A day ahead of his 72nd birthday, Kamal announced the title of his next film with SU Arun Kumar. There’s still blood in the poster, but instead of a sickle, this time there’s a gun in his hand. The title is Sandiyar.

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Lenin Bharathi criticises

{{^usCountry}} This time, even before the title was announced, actor-filmmaker Lenin Bharathi had already questioned why Kamal was starring in a film with the tagline "revenge can only be settled in blood". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This time, even before the title was announced, actor-filmmaker Lenin Bharathi had already questioned why Kamal was starring in a film with the tagline "revenge can only be settled in blood". {{/usCountry}}

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“Cinema centred on the glorification of a protagonist has already instilled a scent of the blood of violence in the minds of the youth. In this context, it is highly condemnable that @ikamalhaasan—showing a complete lack of social responsibility—promotes his upcoming film with the claim that "vengeance can only be settled through blood.",” wrote Lenin on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

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His criticism grew stronger after the film’s title was announced. “Given that the southern districts are already plagued by caste-based conflicts, caste-motivated murders, and atrocities, producing a film titled '#Sandiyar'—a term that incites caste fanaticism and hooliganism—is an act entirely devoid of social responsibility, especially coming from a senior artist like you, @ikamalhaasan,” wrote Lenin.

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Kamal, a Rajya Sabha member, and his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, have yet to respond to his posts.

The Sandiyar row

The term Sandiyar itself has various meanings, including a troublemaker. It has also been used to describe someone with valour, a glorified hero. While objecting to the 2003 title, Puthiya Thamizhagam's Krishnaswamy had warned that he would disrupt the film’s shooting. India Today quoted him as saying, “...[It] threatens to bring back the aruval (sickle) culture, which has claimed many lives in Tamil Nadu.” Kamal, however, told the media then: “There are no casteist references in the script. I don’t know what this is all about.”

Kamal met Jayalalithaa to seek protection for the film’s shoot, but she refused. According to TOI, the former CM later told reporters that "films are made for entertainment, and not for creating problems", insisting that the police force had other affairs to attend to.

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The actor conceded, stating that his film would be successful even by any other name. He was proven right when the film grossed almost ₹50 crore worldwide, becoming a massive hit. In 2014, Chozhadevan released a film with the title Sandiyar. Featuring Jagan, Kayal and Nayakam, the film was met with no controversy.