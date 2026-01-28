Keerthy Suresh says she saw husband Antony Thattil cry for first time during their wedding: ‘I thought we would elope’

Actor Keerthy Suresh married her long-time boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil, in a dreamy wedding in Goa in 2024. The couple recently gave fans a glimpse into their home in collaboration with Asian Paints, fondly calling it the ‘House of Fun’. In the video, Keerthy also looked back on her emotional wedding day and spoke about seeing Antony cry for the first time. Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh named their pet Nyke to signify their love.

Keerthy Suresh on her wedding to Antony Thattil Recalling the moment when they finally tied the knot after 15 years of courtship, with their families’ blessings, Keerthy said, “We never even dreamt of a wedding like this because I literally thought we would elope. I never imagined a wedding like this, and when it actually happened, we were speechless after a point.”

She further shared the emotional highlight of the ceremony, saying, “When you’ve been longing for 15 years, and it all comes down to those 30 seconds, I couldn’t see anything else. I was completely blank. Everything felt empty except for the thaali (the sacred mangalsutra symbolising the marital bond). It was a very emotional moment. That’s probably the first time I saw him tear up. It’s been a beautiful journey.”

About Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s love story Even before Keerthy entered the film industry, she was in a relationship with her childhood sweetheart Antony. After a 15-year-long courtship, the couple tied the knot on December 12, 2024, in Goa. They had two ceremonies — a traditional Hindu wedding and a Malayali Christian wedding.

Antony is a Dubai-based businessman, though his family hails from Kochi, Kerala. The couple maintained a long-distance relationship for several years before getting married.