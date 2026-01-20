Atlee, Priya announce second pregnancy with adorable family shoot; Samanth Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh lead wishes

Adding to the charm, the family’s pets are also part of the pictures, lounging around and making the moment feel even more intimate and homely. Priya signed off the post with all their names, humans and fur babies included, making fans smile. Her caption read, “Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love and prayers. With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.”

In a beautifully styled photo series, Priya is seen cradling her baby bump in a serene mehndi-green dress, leaning into Atlee’s affectionate smile. Another frame steals hearts as little Meer joins the shoot, radiating adorable “big brother” energy.

Joy and celebrations have doubled in filmmaker Atlee ’s household as the director and his wife, producer-actor Priya Atlee, announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news through a heart-melting Instagram post that beautifully captured their growing family, including their son Meer and beloved pets. The announcement instantly struck an emotional chord with fans and celebrities alike.

Samantha and Keerthy Suresh congratulate The announcement quickly drew love from fans and celebrities alike. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was among the first to react, writing, “So so beautiful. Congratulations, my beautiful mama.” Keerthy Suresh also joined in, showering the couple with love and heart emojis, while several other industry friends filled the comments section with warm wishes.

Atlee and Priya first revealed their pregnancy journey in December 2022, eight years after their wedding, and welcomed baby Meer on 31 January 2023. The couple tied the knot in 2014 after years of dating.

On the professional front, Atlee is currently gearing up for his next big directorial, a high-scale sci-fi action spectacle tentatively titled AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.