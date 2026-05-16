Malavika Mohanan slams ‘distasteful questions’ about Vijay directed at her: ‘He is someone I have a lot of respect for’

She went on to add that she has shared a friendly equation with Vijay for the last few years. “Thalapathy Vijay is someone I’ve known for the past seven years, someone I have a lot of respect for, and someone I’m grateful to call a friend. Watching his journey has been nothing short of incredible. I would really appreciate it if future media interactions could be kept respectful and considerate for the sake of everyone involved. Thank you,” she added.

She wrote, “I went for an event yesterday, and while I have the utmost regard for all the journalists and members of the Tamil Nadu media, a couple of them persistently asked some very distasteful questions that were completely unnecessary and sensational.”

Actor Malavika Mohanan faced an uncomfortable question about Vijay , the actor and new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, at a recent event. The actor gave a prompt response, questioning the reporter for asking such a question in the first place. After her response started to gain social media attention, the actor has now clarified her stance on her X account.

At the event, Malavika was asked if Vijay has been going to a lot of places where actor Trisha Krishnan is also accompanying. So does she have any idea how to travel with him? This question irked Malavika, who went on to respond by asking, “What all questions you are asking me?” Several users on social media also came in support of Malavika for handling the situation with grace and called out the inappropriate question.

More details For the unversed, Malavika starred with Vijay in the 2021 action film Master. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, with Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Gouri G. Kishan in supporting roles. The film was a box office success and was also lauded for reviving theatres in Tamil Nadu after they took heavy losses following the pandemic.

Recalling her first memory with Vijay, Malavika had recently told Variety India, “I met him for the first time on set and it was a very intense, challenging scene that we had to do on that day as well. So I was completely wrapped up in my lines, which I had received last minute. So I was trying to mug it up and it was more like a quick ‘Hi’ before getting into my own world. He is very quiet and very disciplined on set, very observant. He’s completely tuned in. So that’s my earliest memory of him and then he went on to of course become a very dear friend and he is super fun. He is somebody I can call up and reach out to and he gives you that access, which I think is very sweet because not everybody does that. So I really admire him for that."

After becoming the CM of Tamil Nadu, Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.