Tamil actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar dies, Sarath Kumar, Venkatesh, Khushbu Sundar pay tributes

Well-known Tamil actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away in a private hospital on Monday night in Chennai. Reportedly, he had been suffering from severe lung infection and was undergoing treatment for the same for the last few months. Actor Sarath Kumar, who took to Twitter to share the news, said that he was shocked to learn about the untimely demise.

Vidyasagar was a businessman based out of Bengaluru. In 2009, he got married to Meena and they have a daughter named Nainika. Meena, who started her career as a child artiste, became one of the most popular Tamil actors in the 90s and early 2000s. In her highly successful career, she worked alongside all the leading stars of south Indian cinema.

She was recently seen in the highly successful Drishyam franchise in Malayalam. Actor Sarath Kumar, who had worked with Meena in a few films, took to Twitter to share his condolences.

He wrote: “It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace (sic).”

Actor Venkatesh, who had also worked with Meena in many movies and most recently in the Telugu versions of Drishyam, took to Twitter to share in his tribute.

“Extremely sad and shocked by the demise of Vidyasagar gaaru! My heartfelt condolences to Meena gaaru and the entire family! Wishing them with all the strength to sail through this (sic),” he wrote.

Actor Khushbhu Sundar also took to Twitter to share her condolences. “Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family (sic),” she posted.

