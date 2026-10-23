Meghana Raj Sarja asked Jailer 2 makers if she'd be like ‘set property’ or get scenes with Rajinikanth; cross-checked offer with Shiva Rajkumar

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 15 to positive reviews. The film has since become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, having beaten Vijay’s Leo too. Meghana Raj Sarja, who played a key role in the film, recalled asking the makers, when they offered her the film, whether she’d be treated like ‘set property’ or have scenes with Rajinikanth.

Meghana Raj Sarja’s condition to Jailer 2 makers

Rajinikanth and Meghana Raj Sarja shared the screen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.

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Meghana received the offer to star in Jailer 2 from a member of Nelson’s direction team. While sceptical that it could’ve been a prank, the actor recalled on Rednool’s YouTube channel how she set conditions nonetheless.

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“I asked her (Bhargavi Kalidas) only one question. See, I will say okay, but you have to be really open about my character. Please tell me if I will be used like set property or if I will be used in a frame with Rajini sir? That was my condition. She was like, ma’am, the entire 25 days you will be with Rajini sir, all your portions are with him. I said I would get back to her. Because once I say okay, what if it was some radio calling me and saying, we pranked Meghana?” recalled the actor.

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Deep Dive What condition did Meghana Raj Sarja set before accepting Jailer 2? She asked whether her character would be treated like “set property” or appear in scenes with Rajinikanth. The direction team told her that all her portions would be with him. How did Meghana Raj Sarja verify her Jailer 2 offer? She asked her father to check whether the offer was genuine. He confirmed it with Shiva Rajkumar, after which Meghana accepted. How long did Meghana Raj Sarja work on Jailer 2, and who did she play? She said she worked on the film for around 35 days over a year, though some portions were trimmed. She played Shiva Rajkumar’s daughter.

Cross-checking Jailer 2 offer with Shiva Rajkumar

{{^usCountry}} In fact, Meghana was so sceptical about receiving an offer for Rajinikanth’s film that she had her father cross-check the offer with Shiva Rajkumar. The Kannada star made a cameo in the film, and Meghana, incidentally, plays his daughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, Meghana was so sceptical about receiving an offer for Rajinikanth’s film that she had her father cross-check the offer with Shiva Rajkumar. The Kannada star made a cameo in the film, and Meghana, incidentally, plays his daughter. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, “Then, I called my father and asked him to find out if the offer was even true. He cross-checked with Shivanna (Shiva Rajkumar) and confirmed to me. Then I called back and said yes. I worked over the span of a year. It was a small role, but we shot for so many other things, which were trimmed. Creatively, they’ve taken a decision. But, I can proudly say I have worked in Jailer 2 for around 35 days over a period of one year.”

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Jailer 2 tells the story of a retired jailer, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who fights to save his family from an idol-smuggling ring. The film has grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide in eight days. Meghana is the wife of the late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. She also starred in Amartha this year and has Ottakomban, Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant and Buddhivanta 2 lined up.