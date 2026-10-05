Mysskin says he's moving on from long-delayed films Pisasu 2 and Train; has stories for Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mammootty: ‘There is pain’

Filmmaker-actor Mysskin, who last directed Psycho in 2020, has had a hard time getting his films to hit screens as planned. Despite completing the shoots of two films, Pisasu 2 with Andrea Jeremiah and Vijay Sethupathi and Train with the latter, the director has yet to have a film of his released in theatres or on OTT. On the Avudaiappan Talks YouTube channel, Mysskin discussed his delayed films and said he’s moving on from them.

Mysskin about delayed films Pisasu 2 and Train

Andrea Jeremaiah and Vijay Sethupathi in stills from Pisasu 2 and Train.

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Mysskin compared making a film to a battlefield, talking about how a director has to deal with ‘massive egos’ both on and off location to complete a film. He also stated that ‘too much of creative ambition is bad’ and that he learnt the lesson the hard way.

“Take Pisasu 2, for example, or Train. I wonder if they will ever release. I had a dream recently. In it, I saw a massive elephant carrying two dead babies. It placed them near the well of my house. What did I do? I went inside, brought some fruit and water, and placed them there. I asked ChatGPT to interpret my dream. It told me I must have two dead relatives on my mind. I thought it represented Pisasu 2 and Train,” explained Mysskin.

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{{^usCountry}} He realised that since having the dream, he has ‘moved on’ from the delayed films. “I let them go and immediately started writing something else. I think we should not stick…we should walk forward. We should move. There is pain, but you have to move on. I don’t want to get angry. I think I should walk off. I recently narrated a story to Lokesh Kanagaraj, and he liked it a lot,” added Mysskin. He also revealed that he has 26 other story ideas, including one for Mammootty. Mysskin’s recent work and delayed films {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He realised that since having the dream, he has ‘moved on’ from the delayed films. “I let them go and immediately started writing something else. I think we should not stick…we should walk forward. We should move. There is pain, but you have to move on. I don’t want to get angry. I think I should walk off. I recently narrated a story to Lokesh Kanagaraj, and he liked it a lot,” added Mysskin. He also revealed that he has 26 other story ideas, including one for Mammootty. Mysskin’s recent work and delayed films {{/usCountry}}

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Mysskin’s last film as a director was the 2020 Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer Psycho. As an actor, he starred in Parimala and Co and debuted in Malayalam with I’m Game this year. He also played a cameo in Love Insurance Kompany and has Sathyavan Savithri lined up.

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In 2020, Mysskin shot Pisasu 2 with Andrea and Sethupathi, but the film was postponed from its intended 2022 release. In 2024, the Madras High Court issued an interim stay on its release after a lawsuit involving Flying Horse Pictures and Rockfort Entertainment. The latter production house owed ₹1.17 crore plus interest over Irandam Kuthu. In 2023, he commenced filming for Train with Sethupathi. However, the film has yet to hit screens, despite the makers dropping a teaser for it in July this year.