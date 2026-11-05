Nazriya Nazim clarifies that she did not reject Suriya's three film offers deliberately, feels glad to be the first heroine in Jithu Madhavan's Scene

Nazriya Nazim is returning to Tamil cinema with her new film Scene, after a gap of 12 years. The crime thriller sees her opposite Suriya, as the two of them team up to crack a murder case. This is the first time Nazriya will be seen with Suriya. In a pre-release event a few days ago, Suriya praised Nazriya and said that she had earlier rejected to do his films thrice. Nazriya has now clarified that she had not rejected them deliberately but it was more of a date issue.

What Nazriya said

Nazriya Nazim plays Maaya in Scene.

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During the pre-release event of Scene in Kochi, Nazriya said, “Suriya sir said that I rejected three of his films. It's just a joke. Actually it was because of dates and some other confusion. How will I reject a Suriya sir film?"

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The actor went on to add, “I'm glad I'm the first heroine of a Jithu Madhavan film. I have done action in the film. It was like a holiday for us as all are Malayalees.” Jithu, the writer and director of Scene, has previously directed Romancham and Aavesham, both of which were in Malayalam. The crew of Scene also comprises of Malayalees, as does the casting of Naslen in Scene as the antagonist. Naslen makes his debut in Tamil with Scene. His last film was Mollywood Times.

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Suriya's comments

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, while speaking at a promotional event in Hyderabad, Suriya talked about his admiration for Nazriya's confidence and screen presence. "I have always wanted to work with Nazriya. We had asked her to act in three of my films earlier, but she rejected them. It was only on the fourth attempt that she agreed," said Suriya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, while speaking at a promotional event in Hyderabad, Suriya talked about his admiration for Nazriya's confidence and screen presence. "I have always wanted to work with Nazriya. We had asked her to act in three of my films earlier, but she rejected them. It was only on the fourth attempt that she agreed," said Suriya. {{/usCountry}}

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The trailer of Scene saw Suriya being introduced as DSP Inbaraaj. He is reluctant to rejoin, and jokes that he will quit his job and join politics. But that changes when he is taken in for an immediately concerning case of the ‘psycho killer’. Inbaraaj has help from Nazriya's Maaya, who is seen taking charge with most of the action. But its Naslen's role as the antagonist, Eeshwaran, which steals the show. He is cold, calculative and has no mercy. He even shows off his skills to Inbaraaj, as it turns into a cat-and-mouse chase between the two at some point.

Scene is set to release in theatres on November 6.